MAFS Season 9 update: What happened to Deonna and Greg?

Married at First Sight gets a lot of slack for their many failed matches on the show, but now and then, they get it right.

We’re throwing it back to Season 9 with a perfect example of that with Deonna McNeill and Gregory “Greg” Okotie. They joined Beth Bice and Jamie Thompson, Iris Caldwell and Keith Manley, and Matthew Gwynne and Amber Bowles for a chance at love.

Those were the days when people signed up for the show because they were serious about finding a partner, not fame.

Nonetheless, Deonna and Greg trusted the experts and the process – it certainly worked in their favor.

It was a slow burn for the pair when they met at the altar and tied the knot as strangers.

The couple took their time in getting to know each other throughout the eight-week experiment and quickly became a fan favorite.

They were among the two couples who opted to stay married on Decision Day. However, much time has passed since then, so where are Greg and Deonna today?

MAFS alums Deonna and Greg are still happily married

Deonna and Greg have remained committed to their marriage, and in March of 2024, they will celebrate their fifth anniversary.

The MAFS couple has also been expanding their beautiful family, and in 2020, they announced that they were expecting their first child together.

Their son Declan made his grand arrival on February 27, 2021, and he will be three years old this year.

The first-time parents have been enjoying making memories with their son, and in 2023, the little cutie and his cousins had a great time at Legoland, Florida, for their family vacation.

This year, Greg and Deonna stepped things up, and they are currently on a Caribbean Cruise with little Declan and a few other family members.

Deonna has been keeping her Instagram followers up to date with lots of snaps from their getaway.

In her latest stack of photos, she wrote, “Family Vacation stop 1 at Nassau, Bahamas was a blast! I think it’s safe to say Declan is enjoying himself. cruiselife #familyvacation #papaandgigi #cousins 🛳️.”

Deonna and Greg have remained close with their MAFS costars

Deonna and Greg have kept in touch with their Season 9 castmates, and in 2023, they left the baby boy at home for an adult night out with Keith Manley.

Deonna shared a photo from the outing and wrote, “This past weekend @gregokotie and I went out to support @keithisjust at his Life is Just event!”

“Always a good time to see friends that have become family. Thanks for inviting us out!” she added.

The couple has also kept in touch with the only other couple who said yes on Decision Day, Beth Bice and Jamie Thompson.

Sadly, they’re now going through a nasty divorce, but Deonna and Greg spent a lot of time with the couple before their split.

Ultimately, Deonna and Greg proved that the MAFS process can be a success, and we’re not surprised the couple is living out their happily ever after.

Married at First Sight Airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.