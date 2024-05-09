MAFS Season 7 update: What happened to Danielle and Bobby?

Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd were enamored with each other when they met for the first time and tied the knot as strangers.

Danielle was happy that the Married at First Sight experts had found her a Southern gentleman and Bobby was excited to learn more about his beautiful bride.

As Season 7 played out, it became obvious they were perfectly matched – especially compared to the other couples.

Things started smoothly for Danielle and Bobby but naturally, they had some hiccups along the way.

However, the newly married couple rose to the challenges, and it wasn’t surprising that they were both ready to commit to forever on Decision Day.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

It’s been several years since the couple’s love story played out on TV, so where are they today?

Danielle and Bobby have been married for six years

We’re happy to report that Bobby and Danielle are still as committed to each other as they were on Decision Day.

The MAFS couple recently marked six years of marriage and Danielle celebrated the milestone with some never-before-seen snaps from their TV wedding.

“Happy 6 year anniversary to my other half. We’ve conquered so much together and have created the e most beautiful life,” wrote Danielle in her caption. “3 kids later I think this last year was our best one yet! ILYSB.”

“Here are some photos from our wedding day that I’m not sure if I’ve ever shared!” she added.

The MAFS couple has been growing their family

Danielle mentioned her and Bobby’s kids in their anniversary post, and yes the couple has been growing their family and are parents to a son and two daughters.

The MAFS stars welcomed their first child, a daughter named Olivia Nicole, in February 2019, but they weren’t done expanding their family.

Their second child was born in December 2020 and was Robert Elvin Dodd IV as a tribute to his father, grandfather, and great-grandfather – becoming the fourth Bobby in the Dodd family.

A few years later, Danielle and Bobby were ready to add one more baby to their family.

The Season 7 couple welcomed her third child in September 2023 and time is moving fast because baby Savannah Ann just turned eight months old.

Danielle posted an update on social media sharing photos of Savannah Ann and writing, “Eight months with this little pudding pop. It feels like she’s been here forever and not long enough at the same time.”

“I’m sure I’m not the only mom who feels that crazy mix of emotions,” added the stay-at-home mom.

So far, Danielle and Bobby have been thriving in their marriage ranking among the few success stories from MAFS.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.