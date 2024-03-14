MAFS Season 16 update: Where are Clint and Gina today?

It wasn’t long ago when we were introduced to Married at First Sight Season 16 couple Clint Webb and Gina Micheletti.

Unfortunately, Clint and Gina were among the matches from their season whose marriages crashed and burned.

The other couples included Airris Williams and Jasmine Secrest, Domynique Kloss and Mack Gilbert, Kirsten Grimes and Shaquille Dillon, and the only couple still standing, Nicole Lilienthal and Chris Thielk.

At first Clint and Gina seemed like a fun match but it didn’t take long for the pair to clash.

Clint’s crude comment about Gina’s body and her remark about not being attracted to redheads set the couple on a course that they never recovered from.

By the time it got to Decision Day, no one was surprised that the pair opted to part ways for good and end their marriage, but where are Gina and Clint today?

MAFS star Gina Micheletti has been career-focused since her time on the show

Monsters and Critics shared an update on Gina’s love life in October 2023, after the MAFS star gave us a sneak peek of her new man.

However, it’s been a while since we’ve seen any photos of the new couple, so it’s unclear if they are still together.

We know that Gina is laser-focused on growing her business and the Nashville salon owner is flourishing in her career.

Earlier this year, Gina spent four days of intensive salon business training in Atlanta, and now she’s even more ready to pour more time and effort into her business.

As for her personal life, the MAFS star has kept in touch with her costars but we never see her enjoying the Nashville nightlife with the group.

However, we know that the brunette beauty loves a tropical getaway so we’re sure she’ll make some time in her busy schedule for a relaxing vacation sometime soon.

Clint Webb was recently spotted out with a mystery woman

Clint is still the fun-loving guy we saw on the show, and he’s remained close to several of his Season 16 castmates and has a tight bond with the men.

A few days ago he joined Kirsten, Nicole, Chris, Airris, Mack, and Domynique for a night out in Downtown Nashville.

We also spotted a woman by his side in the photos that were posted online.

The mystery blonde wasn’t tagged in the post and has yet to appear on Clint’s Instagram page.

Since Season 16, the guys have used their newfound fame for good, and have become advocates for mental health awareness.

In December of 2023, Clint, Airris, Chris, and Shaquille tackled the topic during a panel discussion on Instagram Live.

“Join us for Mental Health Monday,” wrote Clint. “as brothers, we’ve created a safe space that encourages active listening, and have fostered an environment where we feel heard and supported.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.