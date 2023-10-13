MAFS Season 16 star Gina Micheletti goes on a fancy date night with her new man

Gina Micheletti didn’t have any success with her match, Clint Webb, on Season 16 of Married at First Sight, but her luck has changed since then.

She recently raved about her new man on social media after he took her on “the fanciest date night.”

Gina quickly moved on from her marriage to Clint because she was never interested in her red-haired hubby in the first place.

Last season, viewers bashed the 36-year-old over her treatment of Clint after she bluntly exclaimed that he wasn’t her type.

From the get-go, she had seemingly made up her mind about him and never gave the marriage a fair chance.

It wasn’t surprising that the pair opted to get divorced on Decision Day but chose to remain friends.

Gina later set her sights on another cast member, Mack — whose bride Domynique left him early in the season. The duo went on a date, but that wasn’t a love match either.

However, Gina has since found her prince.

MAFS star Gina Micheletti raves about her new man

Gina has a new man, and she proudly showed him off on social media after they enjoyed a night out.

She posted a photo on her Instagram Story, all dressed up in formal attire at the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame event.

The MAFS star clung to her new beau as they snapped a cute photo on the red carpet.

“My cutie took me on the fanciest date last night ❤️,” noted Gina on her snap.

“We got to witness all the 2023 songwriter inductees (yall, even Dolly introduced one!), watched some insane performances & I had another reason (as always) to support @theshowroomnashville.”

“Arent we adorbs? 🥰” she added.

Gina Micheletti and her new beau. Pic credit: @mafsfan/Instagram

Here’s what Gina has been up to since she left the show

Gina has been busy with her Nashville salon, Slay Bae Beauty Co., since she left the show, and most of her Instagram posts showcase her work.

The talented hairstylist has also had some fun in the sun, going on a tropical getaway over the summer.

Gina posted photos on Instagram from her trip to the Dominican Republic, where she enjoyed some time away with her boyfriend.

“Heading home from an incredible week in paradise! ☀️🌴 full of lots of sunshine,” wrote Gina in her post.

“The sweetest & wittiest staff, the best little coffee shop, great food (& endless room service 🤪), entertainment every night, one million frozen daiquiris & local DR mamajuana shots, and even a few kisses! 💋🥰👫🏻,” she added.

Married at First Sight Season 17 premieres Wednesday, October 18, at 8/7c on Lifetime.