MAFS Season 13 update: What happened to Jose and Rachel?

Jose San Miguel Jr. and Rachel Gordillo had a smooth start to their Married at First Sight experience, with an immediate attraction to each other.

However, as the experiment continued, we noticed some red flags with Jose’s behavior.

The last straw for viewers was when he locked Rachel out of their apartment late at night after an altercation.

The backlash was brutal, but Rachel surprisingly forgave him and despite a rocky journey they opted to stay married.

Several makeups and breakups occurred after Season 13 ended, but eventually, the couple called it quits for good.

Keep reading to learn what happened to Rachel and Jose following their divorce.

MAFS alum Rachel Gordillo is single and mingling

Rachel is very active on social media, so we know she’s dipped her feet back into the dating pool.

So far though, there hasn’t been anyone serious enough for her to go public with, except her handsome boy Roy, who she likes to show off on Instagram.

In the meantime, the travel-loving Houston resident is staying busy and getting ready for her next adventure.

Rachel has been hosting trips around the world. Her latest one was to Mexico.

She shared snaps of the fun getaway on Instagram writing, “Ladies we made it!!!! All girls trip to Mexico to watch Baseball was well worth it!!!”

Rachel also has another trip planned for the summer, and anyone can sign up to join her on the exotic getaway.

“If you would like to join a girls trip this summer I am hosting a trip to Bali July 28- August 3rd!! Don’t miss out!!” said the MAFS star.

Jose San Miguel Jr. has been spotted with a few women since his divorce

Jose has his fair share of female friends and has posted several mystery women on his page since his divorce from Rachel.

In October of 2023, he seemed quite cozy with a stunning brunette, posting photos of their trip to a rodeo show in Houston.

“Houston Live Stock Show & Rodeo Annual Go Tejano Fashion Show. Grammy Award winning,” he captioned the post.

The duo looked like a couple in the second slide, but don’t get too excited because when someone assumed they were more than just friends Jose, quickly cleared things up, telling the commenter that she’s “just a friend.”

Jose clarifies things. Pic credit: @jay_st.michael/Instagram

His personal life might be stagnant, but business is flourishing for the MAFS star.

While still employed at NASA, Jose is a business owner and real estate investor who closed on his fourth property in 2023.

The 37-year-old shared the proud moment on Instagram writing, “Adding to the Real Estate portfolio. A closure on property #4…Long term investing, the catalyst for creating wealth.”

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.