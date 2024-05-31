MAFS Season 12 wives: Here’s what they do for a living

The Married at First Sight Season 12 wives didn’t leave the show with the husbands they had hoped for – except for Briana Myles, who found her perfect match in Vincent Morales.

As for Clara Berghaus, Paige Banks, Virginia Coombs, and Haley Harris, their marriages all ended in divorce.

However, while the women were unlucky in love, they’ve been quite successful in their professional lives.

Personally, things have been going great for the women since their time on the show.

Paige is now a mom, and Briana is expecting her second child, while Virginia, Clara, and Haley are proud aunties. Haley and Virginia are still single, and Clara has moved on from Ryan Oubre and is now in a loving relationship.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Now let’s see what the women have been up to career-wise.

MAFS alums Briana Myles and Paige Banks have made some changes in their career

Briana is a civil engineer and her last job was as a project manager at HITT Contracting Inc.

However, the MAFS star has left her career to become a full-time mom and part-time influencer.

Briana also teamed up with fellow MAFS mom Amani Aliyya to launch a mommy and me clothing line Bella Reign and Co.

Moving on to Paige Banks. She was a corporate staff accountant when we first met her on the show; she recently made a career change.

Her new job as a travel advisor will allow her more flexibility and time at home with her newborn daughter, Nova.

Paige recently shared the exciting news on Instagram telling her followers, “Travel has always been important to me and my family and now I have the opportunity to earn an income on any of my travel-related bookings.”

“I am so excited to share that I’ve been working on this exciting venture behind the scenes and now I get to share it with you all!” she added.

Haley Harris, Virginia Coombs, and Clara Berghaus are thriving in their careers

When we met Season 12 star Clara Berghaus she was a busy flight attendant but has since bid goodbye to that career.

Clara recently moved to Canada and is now a content creator for Jex Agency and a social media manager for Glossmetics Beauty and Zoe Ayla Cosmetics.

Clara’s bestie, Virginia Coombs has a fun job as a partnership marketing professional that allows her to travel the country for sporting events like in 2019 when she assisted with media coverage for the Super Bowl.

In 2022, Virginia was hired to work for the Boys & Girls Club of America and has been with the company for over two years.

As for Haley Harris, she was an executive assistant during her time on the show but the Atlanta native is now an entrepreneur.

She founded her brand, Wovyn in 2022 – curating and selling one-of-a-kind, sustainably sourced vintage rugs on the website.

These days, Haley’s time is spent traveling the world sourcing items for her company.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.