MAFS: Karen Landry enjoys fashionable day out with Briana Myles and expectant mom Amani Aliyya

MAFS wives show off their vibrant sense of style. Pic credit: Lifetime

Three of Married at First Sight’s most fashion-forward wives recently enjoyed time together at Culture Park in New Orleans.

Married at First Sight Season 11 stars Karen Landry and Amani Aliyya linked up with Married at First Sight Season 12 star Briana Myles.

Karen, Amani, and Briana all rocked their colorful sense of style as they posed together in a set of videos and photos.

Karen Landry shares stylish video with Amani Aliyya and Briana Myles

Karen took to Instagram to share a video that featured clips from her time with Amani and Briana, as the trio looked gorgeous in their spring colors.

In several clips, Karen, Amani, and Briana danced together in front of floral backdrops and greenery as they appeared to have a blast together.

For the event, Karen stunned in a vibrant green, flowy maxi dress with a plunging neckline. Karen accessorized the look with a pair of strappy heels, glasses, and an eye-catching floral headdress atop her gorgeous curls.

Briana, who was known to love fashion and shopping during her season of Married at First Sight, also went with green for the event.

Briana showed off her toned legs in a neon green jacket and skirt set. She completed the look with red heels.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Amani continued to prove that maternity style can still be bold and fashionable.

Showing off her baby bump, Amani wore a sheer black dress with a large and colorful flower headdress over her long locks.

Karen captioned her post, “It’s giving boss 🐩 energy. Neva eva play us like we average! 😂😂 Ready for the next link up with @_easyaa and @blmyles.” ⠀

Briana Myles highlights MAFS husbands on National Husband Appreciation Day

While Karen’s post captured clips of the MAFS ladies, Briana shared a photo that featured their MAFS husbands with them as well.

Bri holds hands with Married at First Sight Season 12 husband Vincent Morales in the photo.

Married at First Sight Season 11 star Woody Randall placed his hand on Amani’s baby bump while making some bold fashion choices of his own in the pic.

Finally, Married at First Sight Season 11, husband Miles Williams posed with a smile and his arm around Karen.

Briana captioned the post, “I heard today was National Husband Appreciation Day! 🥳 We don’t play about ours, but y’all already knew that 💁🏾‍♀️”

The couples looked great and happy together, and it’s refreshing to see these three MAFS couples still going strong.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.