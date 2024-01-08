MAFS Season 11 update: What happened to Henry and Christina?

Season 11 of Married at First Sight featured one of our favorite love stories in the franchise, starring Amani Aliyya with Woody Randall.

The couple is still happily married today with a beautiful family, but the same can’t be said for their castmates.

There were some decent matches with the New Orleans couples, but the experts made a major error when they paired Henry Rodriguez with Christina Croce.

They say opposites attract, but in this case, it was an absolute failure when the laid-back Henry married the outgoing flight attendant.

Things started on an awkward note when Christina tried and failed to get her new husband out of his comfort zone.

After a while, viewers noticed that it wasn’t just Henry’s introverted personality that was the problem, as they saw several red flags with Christina’s behavior.

By the end of the season, no one was surprised when the pair opted to end their marriage, but where are Henry and Christina today?

Henry Rodriguez is in a flourishing relationship with his girlfriend Kayla McCormick

The MAFS experiment might have been too much for the quiet and introverted Henry, who proved he didn’t need the experts to find love.

Since his divorce from Christina, he has been in a flourishing romance with his girlfriend, Kayla McCormick.

Monsters and Critics shared the happy news in 2021 after Henry and Kayla went Instagram official.

We’re happy to report that the two are still together, as evidenced by their recent holiday snaps.

Henry shared several photos from a holiday party, and one image in the carousel showed the MAFS star with his arms wrapped around his girlfriend as they smiled for the snap.

As for Henry’s professional life, that has also been going well.

After five years of working at Ochsner Health Systems, he was recently promoted to Executive Leadership Recruiter, as noted on his LinkedIn profile.

Christina Croce has kept a low profile since her time on MAFS

Interestingly, Christina was the extrovert in her marriage to Henry, but she’s been very shy since her presence on the show.

After getting called out for lying about her life, the 34-year-old deleted her Instagram page and disappeared from social media.

Since Season 11 ended, the flight attendant has been living a very private life away from the prying eyes of Married at First Sight fans.

It’s unclear if Christina is still single or if she has found love after the show.

