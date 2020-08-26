MAFS Spoilers: Are Henry And Christina still together?

Do opposites really attract? The real test came this season when introvert Henry was matched with spontaneous ‘Princess Bride’ Christina on this season of Married at First Sight.

Henry accurately coined ‘the reserved gentlemen’ by the experts, was paired with 30-year-old flight attendant Christina. With as reserved as Henry is, viewers are surprised he even signed up for such a gamble.

The experts were hoping that Christina’s spontaneous side would bring out a different side to her reserved partner.

Christina pledged from the very beginning, “I think I’m going to make it my life’s mission to make Henry have more fun, even if it throws him out of his comfort zone.”

Do opposites really attract?

Christina knew immediately that cautious Henry wasn’t her usual type, but gave it a chance because she wanted a partner different from her failed relationships. While she was looking for more stability in a partner, it’s clear the experts gave her the complete opposite.

With the most exciting things on this trip being a trampoline and a mudslide that Henry refused to get his head in – Christina is definitely the one taking the lead in this relationship. While she has never been in this position – it’s safe to say it’ll get old for her quick.

Henry acknowledges most people aren’t used to how slow he moves and that the pair are off to a slow and awkward start.

While it may have looked great on paper, Christina’s out-going nature was bound to pressure Henry into things he felt uncomfortable with. As the honeymoon continued, the cracks started to show.

Christina expresses her difficulty with being the aggressor in the relationship, while Henry grows impatient with his wife’s pushy nature.

Are Henry and Christina still together?

While we won’t know the official outcome of the marriage until decision day, MAFSfan on Instagram posted some spoilers regarding the couple.

According to the Instagram account, the couple has divorced and apparently Henry has already moved on.