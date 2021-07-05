MAFS: Henry Rodriguez has moved on from disastrous marriage to Christina – Check out his new girlfriend

Henry feels worn down in his marriage with Christina. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 11 star, Henry Rodriguez, revealed that Fourth of July fireworks aren’t the only sparks flying in his life.

After his troubling marriage and inevitable divorce from his MAFS ex-wife, Christina, Henry officially has a new girlfriend.

Henry goes public with his new “boo”

Henry and his girlfriend Kayla McCormick announced their relationship on July 4, posting cute smiley photos of them in formal attire, including affectionate photos of the two in a photo booth.

Henry declared Kayla his girlfriend through his cute caption on the photos, writing, “Red, white, and boo.”

The post received lots of love from members of the MAFS franchise, including Henry’s fellow NOLA costars, Miles Williams and Olivia Cornu, and Pastor Cal who was happy to see Henry find the joy and love he deserves.

Interestingly, fans had pushed for Olivia and Henry to date after their season wrapped, considering they both had failed marriages with MAFS spouses who were difficult, to say the least. However, Henry has found happiness elsewhere and seems far more comfortable with Kayla than he ever did with Christina.

Who is Kayla McCormick?

Like Henry, his girlfriend, Kayla, resides in New Orleans and appears to be very festive, enjoying going out and celebrating holidays like Mardi Gras in particular.

Kayla also appears to be a fan of jazz, traveling, food, drinks, and Schitt’s Creek. She also is a proud dog lover and posts tons of photos with her pet.

Kayla seems to be quite family-oriented as well and recently expressed her appreciation for Henry being there for her during the moments where life doesn’t go according to plan. After sharing photos of her and Henry for the Fourth of July, Kayla also shared that Henry ended up being her wedding date as well as her hospital date on the same night, due to her brother having his first surgery.

During his season of Married at First Sight, Henry’s personality came across as extremely reserved and timid, although his fellow cast members often stated that he was much more outgoing off camera. Perhaps that lesser-known outgoing side of Henry is what connected him to Kayla, who appears to be a more extroverted and outspoken woman.

No matter what drew Henry and Kayla to fall for each other, fans are glad to see Henry finally enter a happy and hopefully healthier relationship.

Married at First Sights returns Wednesday, July 21 at 8/7c on Lifetime.