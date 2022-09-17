MAFS: Keith Dewar and Kristine Killingsworth get honest about the Season 15 couples

Keith Dewar and Kristine Killingsworth recap the latest episode of MAFS. Pic credit: @kay_kills/Instagram

As Season 15 of Married at First Sight continues, many of the show’s past participants are sharing their thoughts on the new couples.

Keith Dewar and Kristine Killingsworth are the latest alums who are revealing who they are concerned about and who they believe still have a shot at salvaging their relationship.

The duo were stars of Season 8 which took place in Philadelphia. The season was the first time the show increased the number of couples from three to four.

Keith and Kristine initially struggled in their marriage. They had common disagreements about finances, intimacy, and where they wanted to live.

The couple also struggled with managing the very different schedules their jobs required of them. However, they found enough commonality within each other, and decided to continue working on their relationship.

Today, the two are still together and have been married for over three years. They are one of the success stories from the show, proving that this experiment can work.

Keith and Kristine recently shared an exclusive recap for People where they shared their feelings about the latest newlyweds on the show.

They kicked things off by addressing the tension between Morgan and Binh. These two had an explosive argument that they haven’t been able to recover from. Despite their issues, Keith and Kristine felt that these two were doing their best to handle the situation which earned them a bit of respect.

However, once Morgan decided she was done having conversations with her husband, Keith and Kristine were hurt for Binh. They agree that this couple needs to open up the lines of communication and find a way to work out their differences without getting others involved.

Nate and Stacia have become favorites among many MAFS alum. According to Keith and Kristine, these two understand the importance of being honest with your partner and willing to compromise.

The couple had nothing negative to say about Nate and Stacia, and simply praised them for their open communication and willingness to understand their partner’s needs.

Speaking of being understanding, the couple feels that this is something Alexis and Justin need to work on in their marriage.

They feel that Alexis could work on not seeing Justin’s vulnerability as a burden or a weakness. They also hope Justin can increase his level of patience with his wife. It was also recommended that these two learn how to gently disagree in public so that things don’t continue to get awkward around others.

Keith Dewar and Kristine Killingsworth still have hope for these MAFS couples

Mitch and Krysten have been the talk of the season thanks to what many viewers believe is a lack of physical attraction between the two. Keith and Kristine, however, believe there is still hope for this couple.

They urged Krysten to be more assertive about what she needs from Mitch, and hope that Mitch can learn to help his wife feel secure in their marriage. They’ve seen moments of these things happening, and believe if they keep going, the two could have a solid marriage.

Lastly, Keith and Kristine revealed how they’re feeling about Lindy and Miguel. They’ve seen these two grow closer together and believe they are figuring out how to love one another the right way.

They are hopeful that Lindy and Miguel can have a lasting marriage filled with happiness, kids, and whatever else they desire.

The couples are just weeks away from Decision Day and are still learning about one another. As the season continues, viewers will get more opinions from MAFS veterans and will learn if their predictions about the couples will come true.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Lifetime.