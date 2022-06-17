MAFS: Gil Cuero gets thirsty responses to his brazen post

Gil Cuero’s fans like what they see in his latest batch of photos. Pic credit: Lifetime

Gil Cuero gained a ton of popularity after appearing in Season 13 of Married at First Sight. He was matched with Myrla Feria and the two had a rocky relationship from the start.

While Gil received some backlash for calling Myrla high maintenance and bougie, he won fans over with his charming personality and good looks.

Since wrapping up with the show, he’s gained a bigger following on social media. Over time, Gil has become eye candy for many of his followers and it doesn’t seem like he minds being the object of their affection.

Gil’s followers fall for his thirst trap

A recent post on Gil’s Instagram left his fans drooling over the reality star. He posted a thirst trap picture of himself, and his followers quickly fell into it.

The series of photos show the Houston native wearing an orange button-down shirt and a pair of white jeans. It was, however, Gil’s caption that drove his fans wild.

He wrote, “You know what would look good on you? Me.”

The bold caption caused his followers to quickly fill the comment section with responses that matched Gil’s flirty energy. . One fan commented, “Are you directly asking for thirsty DMs now?” while another wrote, “Don’t get me started,” followed by multiple heart eye emojis.

The comments began to heat up with one user saying, “Let me start a fire right quick,” alluding to Gil’s career as a firefighter.

Fans comment on Gil’s photos. Pic credit: @gilmeezy/Instagram

His fans kept the spicy comments going saying, “Don’t threaten me with a good time!” along with, “Don’t tempt me now!” One follower wanted to let Gil know he was speaking their language and said, “Now you’re talking sense, papi.”

And just in case Gil wasn’t sure how some of his followers felt about his looks, a few chimed in to let him know. They wrote, “So handsome,” and “Cutie pie,” to express their thoughts on the Season 13 fan favorite.

The swarm of comments let Gil know that when he decides he’s ready to date again, he won’t have to look far for a potential partner.

Gil is enjoying his single life

Since leaving the show, Gil has become somewhat of a content creator online. He regularly posts videos to popular social media trends and shares his brand deals with fans.

He has also begun documenting his travels and inviting his followers to join him on trips through the partnerships he’s landed with various travel companies.

Gil has stated that he is still single and will take his time easing back into dating. He doesn’t seem to be in a rush to find a new partner but has stated when he’s ready, he’s going to attempt to find them without the help of reality TV.

Married at First Sight premieres July 6, at 8/7c on Lifetime.