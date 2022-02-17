MAFS: Gil Cuero reacts to potentially starring on The Bachelor

Some fans want Gil Cuero to be the next Bachelor, and Gil shared his take. Pic credit: Lifetime

Gil Cuero became the breakout star of Married at First Sight Season 13, and fans have been eager to see him get a second chance at love after his divorce.

While some Married at First Sight viewers have expressed wanting Gil to try the MAFS experiment one more time, others have rooted for Gil to potentially join The Bachelor, a whole different reality television franchise based around love.

Gil recently made a video providing insight on how he feels about potentially becoming the Bachelor.

Gil Cuero wants to find love ‘the old fashion way’

Gil Cuero took to his Instagram page to address the fans that want him to be the next Bachelor.

In Gil’s video, the text read, “When I hear that I should be the next Bachelor,” and Gil shakes his head as he mouths the audio, “Pick somebody else. Pick somebody else. I’m not addressing this crowd right now. Please pick someday else. I’m at a ten. I’m at a ten. Please pick somebody else.”

Based on Gil’s video, it’s clear he’s not interested in trying to find love on ABC’s The Bachelor, and to further emphasize his disinterest, Gil captioned the post, “We doing it the old fashion way from here on out.”

Gil Cuero shares his thoughts on spending Valentine’s Day as a single man

After getting married and divorced from Myrla Feria on Married at First Sight Season 13, Gil returned to single life.

While his newfound fame has reportedly led to him receiving loads of DMs from interested women, Gil is still single. Gil has been vocal about the importance of healing and becoming whole before entering a new relationship, and he continued to spread that message for Valentines’s Day.

Speaking at a Valentine Soiree event, Gil shared a clip where he was asked about he feels about spending Valentine’s Day as a single man.

Gil felt it was an easy question to answer as he expressed, “So for me it’s easy because it’s been a long time since I’ve been a relationship during Valentine’s Day…so for me it’s just another day.”

While Valentine’s Day is just another day for Gil, he does see the holiday’s value, saying, “A lot of people don’t care about Valentine’s Day because they think it’s a commercial holiday, whatever, but sometimes it’s needed. Sometimes some couples need it in a relationship to help them remember that they need to bring that spark back into their relationship.”

Gil captioned the post, “Self Love is the gateway to finding forever Love!”

