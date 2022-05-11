Gil Cuero suggests he can’t ‘un-love’ ex-wife Myrla Feria

Gil Cuero fell in love with Myrla Féria on Married at First Sight Season 13. Pic credit: @gilmeezy/Instagram

Gil Cuero and Myrla Feria were matched on Married at First Sight Season 13, where they slowly but surely appeared to find love with one another.

However, despite saying yes on Decision Day, the two split when Myrla requested a divorce away from the cameras. At the time, Gil was devastated by the divorce and admitted to still loving Myrla.

Recently, Gil answered fans’ questions about where he currently stands with his feelings towards Myrla, and he gave an interesting response.

Gil Cuero jokes about never liking Myrla Feria

Gil Cuero took to his Instagram Stories to answer his followers’ most pressing questions.

As the breakout star from Married at First Sight Season 13, Gil has lots of fans eager to know more about him, and Gil provided honest answers to each question he received.

One of the more poignant questions that Gil received was, “Do I still love Myrla?”

Gil initially answered with a photo of rapper Future’s album cover and wrote over the pic, “[IYKYK],” meaning “if you know, you know.”

For those who don’t know, Future’s recent album was titled I Never Liked You, and it appears Gil used the cover to joke about never liking, let alone loving, Myrla.

However, on a more serious note, Gil replied, “All kidding aside, I believe if you ever truly love someone you can’t un-love them but that doesn’t mean you want them and know it’s best to keep your distance.”

Gil’s response indicates that, while he still has some love for Myrla, it’s no longer in the same form as when they were married since they’ve both agreed to keep their distance and move on.

Gil Cuero answers more Married at First Sight questions

Gil’s marriage to Myrla wasn’t the only Married at First Sight-related question that Gil received.

A fan asked, “Any regrets from MAFS?”

Gil answered, “Nope. If any maybe ask more deeper questions.”

Another person asked, “Do you still speak to anyone from MAFS?”

It appears that Gil isn’t as involved with his fellow MAFS alum after filming, as he only listed one person he still keeps in touch with.

Gil shared a photo with his MAFS Season 13 costar Ryan Ignasiak and wrote, “Every blue moon, that guy Nacho.”

Gil was asked, “Has being on the show made it harder for you to date?” And he replied, “Hasn’t made it harder just gets old answering the same questions.”

Gil has previously said he’s happy being single, so a fan also asked, “Why were you ready to get married and now not wanting to date?”

Gil explained, “I’m still ready to get married just chose to hold off for now until the hype [not my dog] dies down. If I come across the right one dating or not I won’t pass it up.”

As Gil navigates single life and life after MAFS, four current Boston couples will be revealing whether they chose to stay married or rejoin the single world tonight on the Married at First Sight Season 14 finale.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.