MAFS fans think Chloe wanted to ‘scare’ off Michael with foster kids conversation

Married at First Sight fans are convinced Chloe Brown’s conversation about wanting to foster five teenagers and start an animal sanctuary was all a bid to scare off her husband Michael Shiakallis.

People are dishing about the moment that played out in the latest episode between the new couple, and they think Chloe had a plan in mind.

Chloe and Michael are still learning about each other after tying the knot later in the season.

However, Decision Day is looming for the pair and if you check out the spoiler you already know how it ends for these two.

Meanwhile, fans of the show have pinpointed the exact moment the wheels started to turn for Michael and he realized he was in over his head.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

That happened during a trip to an animal sanctuary where Chloe opened up about her future.

MAFS fans are convinced Chloe wanted to scare off Michael

Chloe brought Michael to visit an animal sanctuary which led to a conversation about her dreams for the future.

The 39-year-old revealed she wants to own a large sanctuary with hundreds of animals. However, she told Michael that she also wants to foster at least five teenagers.

Michael later admitted that he was overwhelmed by the scope of her flans, but viewers think Chloe made those comments to scare him off.

“She might as well have added ‘I’m also going to milk venomous snakes too. Is she saying all this to make him back away and not have the marriage failure on her?” questioned one commenter.

“She doesn’t want to be the ‘bad guy’ here So instead she’s making ridiculous demands on someone she’s known 30 days. TRYING to scare him off,” wrote someone else.

An MAFS viewer reasoned, “If her intention is to scare him off, does she not understand how this affects future prospects?”

Another person added, “I think she is scaring him off so she doesn’t have to be the ‘bad guy.’ She seems very superficial.”

MAFS fans weigh in. Pic credit: @mafsfan/Instagram

Did Chloe’s plan work?

We’re inching closer to when Chloe and Michael reveal they want to stay married or get a divorce.

In the past few weeks, it seemed the couple was on the same page, but their trip to the animal sanctuary may have changed everything.

If you want to wait and see how it plays out on Decision Day, you might want to skip the next few lines.

Monsters and Critics shared a Decision Day spoiler and revealed Michael said no to staying married while Chloe said yes.

Married At First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.