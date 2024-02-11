MAFS fans are convinced Chloe is ‘faking it’ with Michael

Chloe Brown and Michael Shiakallis had a slow start on the show — tying the knot midway through the season.

However, the new couple is on the same path as all the other matches this season, and that’s not a good thing.

Married at First Sight viewers are convinced that Chloe and her type A personality are getting ready to bolt, but they are faking it for the cameras until Decision Day.

If we were to pinpoint the exact moment Chloe realized she was in over her head, it would be Episode 17.

That’s when the wheels started to turn in Chloe’s head, and she realized that Michael was a bit more quirky and “feminine” than she initially thought.

So far, she’s trying to embrace his bold fashion choices, but the 39-year-old doesn’t have the best poker face, and viewers can see she’s faking it.

MAFS viewers think Chloe is faking it for the cameras

This is not the first time that MAFS fans have accused Chloe of not being herself.

A few weeks ago, people reasoned that the brunette beauty was a paid actress –brought in after the experts messed up Michael’s first match.

They’re convinced that Chloe’s happy facade is just for the cameras.

After a clip from the last episode was posted on Instagram, people took to the comments to share their opinions.

“He’s the most decent of all the men, but she is clearly faking it,” said one viewer.

“Her face says it all! Fake smiles… she’s trying to hard! We all know in the end when she wants a divorce, she’ll be talking about them pearls!” reasoned someone else.

One commenter noted, “She is trying to be nice. She is more than alarmed by the fact that he is much more feminine than she is.”

One person wrote, “I love Michael but Chloe is faking it.”

Someone else added the running emojis and said, “🏃🏽‍♀️🏃🏽‍♀️🏃🏽‍♀️💨💨💨 Chloe on decision day.”

Chloe is trying to embrace Michael’s ‘feminine’ side

We noticed the change in Chloe’s demeanor when she visited Michael’s home so he could pack his things for their shared apartment.

After he tossed not one or two, but three skirts into his suitcase, the expression on Chloe’s face was priceless.

If it had ended there, things might’ve worked out, but things took another turn when they visited Chloe’s home, and it was her turn to pack.

At one point, Micheal tried on her pearls and later asked if he could borrow her hoop earrings.

Chloe admitted to pastor Cal that she’s trying to process being with a man who embraces his feminine side, but will it be too much for her to handle?

