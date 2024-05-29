MAFS fans can’t get enough of Chloe and Michael as the exes talk ‘forest bathing’

Michael Shiakallis and Chloe Brown gave Married at First Sight fans a treat when they recently linked up for a live chat.

However, their obvious chemistry has people begging the couple to get back together.

Viewers have been singing that tune since the pair parted ways on Decision Day, but Chloe has already affirmed that Michael chose to get a divorce, so there won’t be any second chances.

It was rocky between the pair, after Michael’s shocking choice to end the marriage, but they’ve since formed a close bond after hashing out their issues.

That close relationship gives fans of the show hope that the two will one day be reconciled, and their recent video only adds fuel to the fire.

In a clip from their Instagram Live, the nature-loving Chloe had a chat with Michael about forest bathing, but their cute banter has reignited those reconciliation rumors once again.

Chloe Brown and Michael Shiakallis talk about forest bathing

Michael posted a clip from his forest bathing conversation with Chloe as she tried to convince the MAFS star to try the relaxing technique.

While the term sounds a little raunchy, in reality, it’s very PG.

“When I say forest bath you girl is not stripping down and hopping in a river,” explained Chloe. “Everybody thinks that I’m just stripping down in a frozen lake and swimming.”

While Michael admitted he also had different thoughts about forest bathing,

“Forest bathing is where you just allow the frequencies of the trees and the wildlife to fully immerse you,” Chloe explained. “It’s basically me just spending as much time in the forest as I can and soaking it all in.”

Michael posted the clip on his page, writing in the caption, “Leave with a higher frequency than you came in with. .”🎥: You may see us back on IG LIVE🔴 soon 😉🤞🏼.”

“💬: Comment on the topics you want us to discuss,” he told his followers. “We check the comments, I promise 😊.”

MAFS fans want Chloe and Michael back together

Some MAFS fans were interested in the forest bathing topic, but others were focused on Michael and Chloe’s chemistry.

“Mannnnnn you should have kept her. She is everything ❤️ my absolute fav woman from this entire series!!!” wrote a commenter.

“U 2 are the bomb! Somewhere over the rainbow u too need to get back together ❤️,” added someone else.

An Instagram user asked, “What keeps you from getting back together as a married couple?”

Another added, “You two were the perfect couple. Too bad you didn’t see that.”

“You guys should be together!!” someone else exclaimed.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.