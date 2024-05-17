Former MAFS couple Michael and Chloe share their favorite TMI moment from the show

Chloe Brown and Michael Shiakallis seemed complete opposites, but we quickly realized they had much in common.

We learned that the Married at First Sight couple were not shy about their bedroom antics.

At one point during the season, Michael and Chloe had a sex talk with Dr Pia Holec and she gave them an assignment to visit an adult toy store together.

While some uptight viewers weren’t very fond of that scene, it was Michael’s favorite from the season.

During a recent Instagram Live with fans, the couple opened up about the TMI event that lasted over two hours.

We only saw a few minutes of that, but according to Michael, they spent a lot of time in the adult store and it’s something he’ll never forget from filming the eight-week marital experiment.

Michael Shiakallis and Chloe Brown reflect on their favorite TMI scene

Michael and Chloe reunited for an Instagram Live a few nights ago and posted a clip online.

“Here is a clip from that wildly fun Live we did,” said Michael.

“It embodies the spirit of the conversation: fun, light hearted, and me using 2.8 words per Chloe’s one. We are also so humbled by the turn out; thank you 🙇‍♂️,” he wrote.

The video showed the Season 17 stars’ response to an MAFS viewer who asked, “What’s your favorite experience from the show?”

Chloe needed more time to think, but Michael instantly remembered his favorite scene and it was a little TMI.

“Sex shop was easily my favorite moment,” exclaimed Michael as Chloe burst out laughing.

“I had no idea what to expect going into the sex shop. I knew you were gonna be in your element and I was like I can’t f**king wait” he continued.

Michael noted that while the short snippet on TV captured the heart of the experience, the moment lasted much longer.

“We were in there for like two and a half hours guys,” he confessed.

“It was wild,” Chloe chimed in laughingly. “We were pulling out things that I didn’t even know existed and I know my way around a shop; so much fun.”

MAFS fans are not giving up on a reconciliation between Michael and Chloe

Meanwhile, thanks to Chloe and Michaels’s obvious chemistry, MAFS fans refuse to give up hope of a reconciliation between the former couple.

Chloe has already affirmed that when Michael decided to get divorced on Decision Day there was no going back, but viewers are persistent.

“You guys are perfect for each other!! You so could have stayed for the long haul!! ❤️,” wrote a commenter.

“I wish you guys would get back together @_mikeyishere_ and @chloemariebrownden!” said someone else.

The fans weigh in. Pic credit: _mikeyishere_/Instagram

A MAFS viewer told Michael, “Make that move and marry her. 🙏🏽❤️.”

Someone else posted, “Just get back together already!!!! Love you two!!!”

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.