MAFS fans call Michael Shiakallis ‘a joke’ for opting to divorce Chloe Brown

Married at First Sight viewers have turned on Michael Shiakallis after he opted to divorce Chloe Brown on Decision Day.

Before choosing to end his marriage, Michael gave a speech about not being ready for a future with Chloe, and viewers are now calling him “a joke.”

This was Michael’s second chance at love, after being jilted by the first bride initially picked to marry him.

Later in the show, the experts chose another match for the 38-year-old as he expressed a deep desire to be married and start that journey.

Things were going well for the couple although they had a few hiccups along the way.

Chloe and Michael’s Decision Day came a few weeks after their Season 17 castmates, but sadly the outcome was the same.

Chloe opted to stay married, but Michael chose to get divorced, and MAFS fans think he wasted his second chance.

MAFS viewers slam Michael Shiakallis and call him ‘a joke’

A clip of Michael and Chloe’s Decision Day scene was posted on Instagram and MAFS fans bashed him in the comments.

“Michael was a HUGE disappointment. Why come back a second time to be matched, say everything is going great then, turn around and say no because he’s not ready. WHAT???” wrote one viewer.

“Michael was lucky to get Chloe and blew it. I guess the first bride made the right decision to leave him at the altar!” wrote someone else.

On MAFS fan gave props to Chloe, calling her “a beautiful class act- She deserves so much more than Michael. I predict she will be his ‘one that got away’ someday when he grows up.”

“Omg this guy is a joke,” added someone else. “The first marriage the women ran. Then he asked to and said he wanted to be married. They find a great women and he freaks out and now doesn’t want to be married.”

Here’s why Michael ended his marriage to Chloe Brown

In case you missed the Decision Day episode, here’s a rundown of how it all went down.

Michael and Chloe spent the night apart but promised each other they wouldn’t make their final decision until they were face-to-face on Decision Day.

The couple were very touch-feely and had only glowing things to say about each other, including Michael who raved about what a good person Chloe was.

When the big moment arrived, Chloe told the experts she wanted to continue her marriage, and then it was Michael’s turn.

Sadly, he told his wife, he wasn’t ready for a future with her, disappointing not Chloe, and becoming the final couple to call it quits this season.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.