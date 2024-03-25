MAFS spoilers: Decision Day arrives for Chloe and Michael — Here’s what else to expect

Another episode of Married at First Sight is around the corner and the big moment has finally arrived for Chloe Brown and Michael Shiakallis.

After what feels like years of waiting for Season 17 to end, we can finally see a light at the end of the tunnel.

However, it’s not over quite yet, because we’re waiting for Michael and Chloe to catch up with the other couples.

They tied the knot later in the season after Michael’s first bride pulled a Julia Roberts and left him at the altar.

The guilt-ridden experts returned to the drawing board and found another match for Michael, and after that, he married Chloe.

Things were going smoothly for the pair, but things took a turn in the last two episodes and the cracks started to show in their marriage.

Now, the time has come for the couple to decide if they want to stay married or get divorced.

It’s Decision Day for Chloe Brown and Michael Shiakallis in the MAFS sneak peek

Episode 23, titled Second Time’s the Charm will feature Chloe and Michael deciding whether to end their marriage or stay together.

A teaser for the episode shows the couple before Decision Day as they open up to their friends about their mindset leading up to the crucial moment.

“I feel confident to like say that we can continue this marriage,” Michael tells his friend during their conversation.

We also see a tearful Chloe confiding to her friend that she’s feeling torn about what to do.

“It’s hard for me to imagine my life without him, and yet, at the same time I don’t know that we’re meant to be,” says the 39-year-old. “I’ve never been so torn in my entire life.”

There’s also a snippet of Chloe clad in pink and Michael in black sitting with the experts–ready to make their decision.

“I’m the all-in or I’m the all-out and I need a partner that’s very much the same,” says Chloe in the clip.

The Season 17 wives pose for a boudoir photoshoot

As the big day arrives for Chloe and Michael, the former couples –who all opted to get divorced are moving on with their lives.

The clip shows Emily Balch, Lauren Good, and Clare Kerr embracing their femininity during a boudoir photoshoot.

Becca Haley–a professional photographer– is the one behind the camera, as her castmates pose for the racy photos.

The men are also in the mix, as the sneak peek shows a group scene where Becca comes face-to-face with Austin for the first time since calling it quits.

“Seeing him right now is very hard for me,” admits Becca. “I miss him.”

Married At First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.