MAFS couple Vincent and Briana celebrate 4-year anniversary as they await the birth of their son

Vincent Morales and his wife Briana Myles already had something to celebrate in 2024 as they learned they were expecting a second child.

However, the celebration is not over yet as the Married at First Sight couple just crossed another milestone.

August 31 marked four years since the couple took the bold step of deciding to marry each other as strangers.

That decision has paid off in numerous ways for the Season 12 alums.

Since tying the knot, Vincent and Briana have fulfilled their dreams of starting a family — welcoming daughter Aury Bella in February 2023.

However, the pair had more good news to share in 2024, announcing on Instagram that they were expecting their second child who arrives in the fall.

Vincent and Briana have been committed to the MAFS process.

Four years later they’re proving that their commitment to each other has not wavered as they celebrate another anniversary.

Vincent took to Instagram on their fourth wedding anniversary to share a heartwarming message for his pregnant wife.

“Happy anniversary to my better half. These 4 years have definitely been a blast,” he wrote. “I don’t know if I ever told you, but I literally prayed for you.”

Vincent reflected on finding his wife after signing up for the unique martial experiment noting that even though they met as strangers, they’ve become friends, mentors, and lovers.

“You are the best mom, wife, and daughter anyone can have,” continued the MAFS alum. “As we await the arrival of our Son, I’m so so looking forward to year 5,6,7,9,♾️. Te amo bebe. Vamos a conquistar el mundo juntos ♥️.”

Briana, Vincent, and Aury celebrate their last moments as a family of three

The happy couple recently had a baby shower with close friends and family, meaning it won’t be long before baby number two arrives.

Until then, they’ve been spending lots of time with their baby girl, showering her with attention before she takes on big sister duties.

The trio recently enjoyed a unique getaway a few hours from Atlanta at The Tree Lofts.

The location features luxury treehouses that offer relaxation, breathtaking views, and outdoor activities such as hiking.

Little Aury had lots of fun as they enjoyed cabin life with her mom and dad.

“Get a Cabin Trip on the books! You won’t regret it,” said Briana as she shared snaps from their family vacation. “Ours was to @treelofts_tn about 3 hours from ATL (1 hour from Chattanooga) and the experience was so refreshing.”

