MAFS couple Shawniece and Jephte celebrate 7 years of marriage

Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre are still beating the odds; proving that the Married at First Sight experts occasionally get it right.

That was the case with the Season 6 couple who met as strangers on their wedding day and committed to the process.

Seven years later, they are still going strong and MAFS fans are rooting for Jephte and Shawniece’s relationship to stand the test of time.

They’re doing good so far, recently going all-out with a stunning photoshoot to celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary.

It hasn’t been an easy journey for the couple and we’ve witnessed moments when we thought a divorce was imminent.

Shawniece got pregnant early into their marriage and they faced difficulties, which led to a separation.

The pair eventually reconciled and since then they’ve been working to ensure a successful marriage.

Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre celebrate seven years of marriage

The couple’s hard work has been paying off and Shawniece had MAFS fans in tears after sharing an emotional post to celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary.

She posted a mashup of their journey, from tying the knot as strangers to welcoming their baby girl and everything in between.

“🥂 to 7 years….. Aug 27 we met… by Aug 28 we were married,” she captioned the Instagram post. “Look at us, look at god and look at all we have done.”

During the lengthy message, the 36-year-old confessed that it hasn’t always been easy, but communication was the key to making it through the hard times.

“I wouldn’t trade it for nothing in the world. Even on our off days we get up choose each other,” she added. “I love you @jephte_pierre88 -xoS #marriage #love.”

Shawniece also shared snaps of their ranch-style photoshoot in honor of their anniversary.

“Ranch Pierre Year 7. 8.27.17. This is Black Love,” she wrote.

MAFS fans are happy for Jephte and Shawniece’s success story

MAFS viewers have been cheering for the couple since Season 6 and exclaimed excitement that Jephte and Shawniece’s marriage is still going strong.

“Love your story. It’s life with mountains and valleys and through it there is L♡VE,” one commenter wrote.

“I always had hope in u guys. I don’t know how living with jephti is but he looks like a really good guy💕💕blessings to u both for many many more💕💕🥂🥂🥂,” expressed another fan.

An Instagram user wrote, “I’m not crying. You are. 😭😭😭 This is beautiful. May God continue to bless your union. Happy Anniversary! 🎉🍾🥂👏🏽💕🤎🤎🤎🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽.”

Another added, “So very happy for one of my favorite couples who are making it work!! Happy Anniversary and many more!”

