MAFS alum Noi Phommasak shares PDA snap and raves about her new man

Noi Phommasak is on cloud nine with her romance which she’s been teasing on social media for the past few days.

We’re patiently waiting for the Married at First Sight star to give us a full reveal of her man because, so far, we’ve only been getting bits and pieces.

Despite keeping us mostly in the dark about who the mystery man is, that hasn’t stopped Noi from bragging about him every chance she gets.

This is the second serious romance of Noi’s that we’ve seen since finalizing her divorce from Steve Moy.

It was not an amicable split for the Season 14 couple and after a nasty spat on social media about their breakup, it’s highly unlikely that the former couple is still in contact today.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Steve has moved on and found love with another MAFS alum, Mindy Shiben.

Now, it’s Noi’s turn to find love and it seems she’s found that with a new man.

MAFS alum Noi Phommasak shares PDA photo with a mystery man

The MAFS alum posted a cute photo that gave us a tiny glimpse of her man, with a PDA-filled snap.

The photo was posted on Noi’s Instagram Story and it showed her smooching her man poolside, but we only got a glimpse of his side profile.

“Innocence regained 😘,” she wrote in the post.

Noi Phommasak PDA photo. Pic credit: @hello_noizy/Instagram

Noi also posted a few more snaps boasting about how her man has treated her.

In one snap she shared the sweet gifts he purchased for her, which included scented candles and toiletries.

“When he buys you toiletries & and surprises you with astrology candles 😄🥰🙂,” wrote Noi, adding, “He’s so thoughtful.”

She also posted a photo while out to sushi with her beau and exclaimed, “And feeds me all the sushi.”

Noi Phommasak raves about her new man. Pic credit: @hello_noizy/Instagram

Noi has been keeping her new man away from social media

Although she’s posted a few sneak peeks on her Story, Noi hasn’t gone Instagram official with her mystery man.

The last time she did that, things didn’t exactly work out in her favor.

Noi soft-launched a new guy in the summer of 2023 after a romantic trip to Cartagena, Colombia.

The 33-year-old didn’t share many details about that relationship aside from posting snaps from their trip abroad and looking quite happy.

Months later, all traces of him were wiped clean from Noi’s Instagram page signaling the end of their romance.

Unsurprisingly, Noi chose to take a different approach and keep this new romance a little close to the vest before showing him off to the world.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.