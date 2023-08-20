Noi shows appreciation for her ‘soulmate bestie’ after split from new boyfriend

Noi Phommasak hasn’t had the best of luck with love over the past few years, but that’s okay because the Married At First Sight star already found her special someone.

No, it’s not the new guy that she soft-launched on social media a few months ago, that romance is over, but thankfully Noi has her “soulmate bestie” by her side.

She recently shared a “bestie appreciation post” via video, showing their latest shenanigans during a night out.

After her stint on MAFS and her subsequent split from her now ex-husband, Steve Moy, the 33-year-old enjoyed a bit of traveling.

Earlier this year, she was in Cartagena, Colombia, and when she’s not globe-trotting, the social butterfly is either at the beach or out with friends.

At one point, Noi was dating a new man, and he joined her on the Colombian getaway. However, the reality TV personality was asked about that by a curious commenter, and she confirmed that they are no longer together.

Noi Phommasak shares an appreciation post for her ‘soulmate bestie’

The former Married at First Sight star shared a video on Instagram with the words, “The girl who thought she had to do life alone.”

At the end of the short clip, her best friend came into the frame, and Noi captioned the post, “Impossible when you meet the one #bestieappreciationpost#love#bestie#ilovemybestie#girlhood.”

The friend in question responded to Noi’s post and wrote, “Love you so much soulmate bestie ♥️♥️♥️.”

Meanwhile, the besties had quite the bonding time a few days ago when Beyonce rolled into Boston for her Renaissance Tour.

The pair was front and center for the big event, which took place at the Gillette Stadium, and Noi shared snaps of them belting out their favorite Queen B tunes.

“Renaissance tour was everything 🫶🤩 love you Bey, my queen woman 💕” she captioned the post.

MAFS star Noi Phommasak is single again after a recent breakup

Noi has some extra time to devote to her bestie now that she’s single again, as her last romance was short-lived.

An Instagram user recently asked Noi, “What happened to your boyfriend 😢.”

“we went our separate ways 💕,” she responded.

Meanwhile, Noi’s ex-husband Steve Moy has long since moved on and seems to have found his perfect match with another MAFS alum.

Steve has been dating Season 10 alum Mindy Shiben, and the two have been going strong for a few months.

As for Noi and Steve’s relationship, the exes are not on speaking terms after their messy split.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.