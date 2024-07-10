MAFS alum Mackinley Gilbert shares ‘scariest’ first date

It’s rough out there in these Nashville streets. Just ask Mackinley Gilbert, who had a scary encounter on a first date.

The Married at First Sight star shared the shocking moment with his social media followers and received concerned responses.

It’s safe to say that Mackinley is not having much look after dipping his feet back into the dating pool following his divorce. However, here’s hoping his luck will change soon.

He didn’t have much of that in Season 16 when the experts matched him with Domynique Kloss.

Viewers instantly knew that 26-year-old Domynique was too young and simply not ready for the MAFS experience and they were proven right.

Unfortunately, Mackinley didn’t have much choice in the matter as his wife chose to quit their marriage without giving it a fair chance.

Now Mackinley is back on the prowl, and let’s just say, it’s not going well.

MAFS alum Mackinley Gilbert shares his scariest first date story

The MAFS Nashville alum shared a “crazy first date story” on Instagram, and after hearing what went down, we’re happy he’s okay.

Mackinley said he made plans with a woman who suggested they meet at her house for drinks before heading to a movie, but things took a serious turn when he arrived.

“At some point, she mentions, that she’s a CPL holder, has a gun and stuff, not a big deal,” he said, adding that she later asked if he wanted to see it.

Mackinley says she brought out the weapon and he looked at it before handing it back to her.

“She loads it, points the gun at my head, and says, ‘Don’t make me shoot you, ha ha,'” he shared.

“Immediately I’m like ‘Oh my God this is insane, she just pointed a loaded gun at my head. I cannot wait to get out of here…,'” said Mackinley. “Insane… probably one of the scariest first dates I’ve been on.”

“Who else has had a crazy first date? 😂 shout out @airris_dw and @dapperdillon for answering the call on this one haha #firstdate #dating #weddingcrashers #fail,” he captioned the post.

MAFS fans request a Part 2 to Mackinley’s story

It’s not surprising that people had a lot to say about Mackinley’s crazy story, and they also requested a Part 2.

“😳😳😳😳 that’s terrifying 😳😳😳😳,” a commenter exclaimed.

“So glad you are safe and ok. She does not sound very smart. How did it end?” asked someone else.

An Instagram user said, “I hope she doesn’t snap after seeing this video. She sounds a bit fatal attraction! Be safe!!”

MAFS fans weigh in. Pic credit: @_mackinley_/Instagram

“This absolutely needs a part 2!!” someone reasoned.



“I think you’re right! I’m gonna,” Mackinley responded.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.