MAFS Season 16 update: What happened to Domynique and Mackinley?

Married at First Sight Season 16 was a total bust, with only one successful couple left standing from the five that started the season.

Domynique Kloss and Mackinley Gilbert are not the lucky pair, that title goes to Chris and Nicole Thielk who are coming up on two years of marriage.

As for Domynique and Mackinley, their romance was doomed from the start.

Mackinley seemed committed to the process and tried to accommodate his new wife, but he didn’t get the same in return.

At only 26 years old MAFS fans quickly assessed that Domynique was too young and immature for the martial experiment despite convincing the experts otherwise, and they were proven right in the end.

She wanted nothing to do with Mackinley, and when it was time for them to move into the shared apartment, she opted out.

There was nowhere else to go from there so the couple called it quits and they’ve since finalized their divorce, but where are Mackinley and Dominique today?

MAFS alum Domynique Kloss has a new man in her life

As it turns out, Domynique didn’t have a problem with commitment; she just had a problem committing to Mackinley, and now she’s found someone new.

The MAFS alum is in a relationship with a new man, and by all accounts, it’s been going well.

Earlier this year, she posted a slew of photos and videos that showed some of her favorite moments with her beau, including snaps of them partying together and even rocking matching pajamas.

She captioned the Instagram post, “Me & You 🥰.”

Domynique’s career is also booming, and she recently started a new job in the construction industry.

The 27-year-old MAFS alum has been putting her money to good use; in 2023, she purchased her first home and proudly shared the moment on social media.

“Officially a HOMEOWNER!! 🏡,” wrote Domynique. “I’m so blessed to live the life I live. I would like to say thank you to my mom for always being supportive of my dreams and my amazing realtor @jbeavers77.”

Mackinley Gilbert is happily divorced

Mackinley is happy to be officially untethered from his now ex-wife Domynique, and he celebrated his divorce back in March.

He posted a few clips looking happier than ever, and wrote, “Mood when you finally get divorced after getting married on a reality show 😎.”

“It’s a celebration 🍾 😎 #alllove #positivity,” he added.

So far, it seems Mackinley is still single, but he’s certainly not lonely with his dogs Oak and Kanan always by his side.

When he’s not hanging with his two best friends, he’s working out, taking cold plunge baths, and hanging out with his Season 16 castmates in Nashville.

The MAFS star also switched up his look, recently debuting light blond hair and a clean-shaven face in his latest post while rocking a dapper suit and sunglasses.

“Suits x Space, he captioned the Instagram post.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.