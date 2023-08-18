Domynique Kloss says ‘cheers to 27’ after failed marriage on MAFS

Domynique Kloss did not end her Marriage at First Sight experience on the best note, but she still has a lot to celebrate.

The Season 16 star just turned 27, and she looked quite happy while celebrating her birthday in the photos and videos posted on social media.

It’s more than fair to say that Domynique was not a good fit for the eight-week experiment that matches two total strangers with their perfect partners.

And in case you’re wondering, yes, I’m using the term “perfect” very loosely because we already know that there have been more misses than hits on the show.

Early into the season, viewers pointed out that Domynique, who was 25 at the time, was not mature enough, nor did she seem ready for marriage.

However, her husband Mackinley was fully committed to the process, and sadly he was left disappointed when Domynique called it quits mid-way through the process.

MAFS star Domynique Kloss says, ‘Cheers to 27’

Domynique has long since put her failed marriage behind her and is living her best life as a single woman.

While she doesn’t have a husband, she does have a slew of friends and close family members who helped her to ring on her birthday.

She posted several videos on Instagram that showed her on a boat, enjoying a day out at sea.

The first snap showed Domynique clad in a bikini top and jeans shorts, and she enjoyed the wind blowing through her hair during the boat ride.

“Cheers to 27!! 🍻,” she captioned the post. “I’m so thankful for the life I live and the opportunity to share so many memories with so many incredible people. I am truly blessed 🙏🏽. Love y’all more than you know.”

Did Domynique Kloss’s age lead to the demise of her marriage?

It’s no surprise that Domique’s young age did not sit well with viewers, and ultimately they were right because she quit the process halfway through.

Her ex-husband, Mackinley, and even the show’s expert, Pastor Cal, questioned at one point if they were wrong in casting her.

Mackinley later spoke with PEOPLE and opinioned that at age 25, she was simply not ready for marriage because she still had a lot to experience.

“I think you can be 25 and still be mature, but I also think you can be 25 and not ready for marriage,” reasoned the 36-year-old. “When I was 25, I was still experiencing all these things and dating and traveling, and I think that’s really what she’s looking to do.”

Mackinley noted that he had sympathy for Domynique in that regard and added, “I don’t know if that’s specifically her age or not, but I mean, clearly, it played a part.”

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.