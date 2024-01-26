MAFS alum Johnny Lam proposed to girlfriend Kayla Fischer — She said ‘Yes’

Johnny Lam just proved that he didn’t need the Married at First Sight experts to find his perfect match – and at this point, who does?

The Season 13 alum recently proposed to his girlfriend, Kayla Fisher, and in case you’re wondering, she said “yes” to the romantic gesture.

It’s been a rocky road to love for Johnny, who became one of the most hated cast members during his season after he was paired with Bao Huong Hoang.

The pair initially seemed to be a good fit, thanks to shared cultural backgrounds, but that’s where the similarities ended.

Johnny was not impressed with his new wife and had a lengthy complaint list about her each week.

His behavior garnered backlash from viewers, and eventually, Bao grew frustrated when her efforts to work on their marriage went unappreciated.

Eventually, Johnny wised up, but alas, it was too late. He opted to stay married on Decision Day, but Bao said boy bye and never looked back.

Johnny Lam proposes to longtime girlfriend Kayla Fischer

Johnny Lam is ready to get married again after his divorce from Boa. This time, he went the conventional route of choosing his bride.

The MAFS star asked his girlfriend, Kayla Fischer to marry him, and he shared a video of the sweet beachside proposal on Instagram.

The clip showed the happy couple casually dressed and barefoot on the beach as Johnny got down on one knee, holding the ring.

The clip featured snippets of the couple kissing and hugging after Kayla responded, and it ended with the newly engaged pair holding hands as they walked away.

The Houston native and his soon-to-be wife share a love for traveling, food, and adventure.

We’ve seen snaps of the cute couple working out, hiking, zip lining, and savoring exotic foods during trips to London, Paris, and Thailand.

Kayla has also met Johnny’s parents, and yes, they approve.

MAFS alums show love to Johnny and Kayla after their engagement

After Johnny shared the exciting news on Instagram, we noticed some of his former castmates and other MAFS alums in the comments.

Johnny’s bestie Myrla Feria sent hugs and asked “🤗🤗🤗🤗 Destination wedding?!?!”

“Congrats Johnny!! 👏❤️,” said Steve Moy.

“@lamj Congrats Brother 🙌🙌🙌🙌 Super happy for the both of you – sending all my ❤️ from Boston!!!” wrote Mark Maher.

Mark’s ex-wife, Lindsey Georgoulis, also jumped in the comment section and added, “Congratulations.”

