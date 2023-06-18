MAFS: Johnny Lam celebrates 1 year anniversary with girlfriend Kayla Fischer

Johnny Lam had an unsuccessful run on Married at First Sight when he was paired with Bao Hoang. However, a lot has changed since then, because now Johnny is in a serious relationship.

Johnny and his girlfriend, Kayla Fischer, have been together for quite some time, and they just celebrated a major milestone.

The cute couple just reached the one-year mark, and Kayla wrote a sweet message on social media to honor the occasion.

She also posted a slew of snaps from their time together over the past 12 months, including photos and videos from their recent trip to Thailand.

Monsters and Critics recently shared an update on Johnny’s life since we last saw him on Season 13.

We revealed that Johnny had found love again with Kayla, after his failed marriage to Bao.

Things are serious between the couple because aside from their shared love for food, travel, and seemingly everything else, Kayla has gotten the stamp of approval from Johnny’s friends and former MAFS costars, Myrla Feria and Rachel Gordilla.

Even more importantly, is that Johnny’s mom has also given the vote of approval for Johnny and Kayla’s romance.

MAFS star Johnny Lam celebrates one year with his girlfriend

Johnny shared a sweet tribute that was initially posted on Kayla’s private Instagram page, in honor of their one-year anniversary.

“Oh how time flies 😅 Happy 1 year to us. As I reflect on the past year, the word “growth” comes to mind—both personally and as a couple,” wrote Kayla.

“I’m filled with gratitude for how you’ve consistently supported and encouraged me to express my needs and establish healthy boundaries,” she added.

Kayla noted in the heartfelt post that she and Johnny are learning to become a better team by working on “effective communication.”

Kayla Fischer’s Instagram post. Pic credit: @kayjf/Instagram

Johnny Lam’s girlfriend Kayla Fischer says ‘I love you’ in a sweet anniversary tribute

Kayla continued to reflect on her year-long romance with the divorced MAFS star in the post and, the video showed some fun, sweet and adventurous moments between the couple.

“This past year has had countless joyful moments—volleyball games, traveling, integration of our friends and families, searching for the tastiest food, all our fun date nights, and lots of cuddles!” wrote Kayla.

She also noted that her hope for their future is that they “create more great moments and grow closer with you 😘 I love you 💓.”

Are you surprised that Johnny Lam is in a flourishing relationship after his MAFS failure? Sound off in the comments.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.