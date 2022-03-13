MAFS: Here’s why we think Bao Huong Hoang and Johnny Lam are now officially divorced

Married at First Sight’s Bao Huong Hoang and Johnny Lam may officially be divorced. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight alums Bao and Johnny became one of the most memorable couples in the series during their Season 13 appearance.

The Texas natives, who previously met during their college days, appeared to be a great match on paper, according to the experts. However, they couldn’t seem to make their relationship work after multiple arguments surrounding their communication styles and lack of similar interests.

After the eight-week experiment ended, the two went their separate ways after Bao decided she wanted a divorce. Now, months later, it seems the two may have finally severed ties completely.

Are Johnny and Bao officially divorced?

Since their season has ended, neither Bao nor Johnny has been vocal about the status of their relationship, leaving fans to wonder what’s going on between them. It’s their social media posts that may have fans believing their divorce may be finalized. They each have appeared to separate themselves from one another and do not mention each other publicly.

After their split, Bao has dated other people, although nothing has lasted long term. Johnny has appeared to remain single, although he can often be seen on social media having outings with various people, including former cast members of the show.

He has sparked dating rumors with his Instagram posts after taking one woman in multiple posts where he is traveling the country. He has responded to fans in the comments, insisting that he is just friends with the woman and nothing is going on.

Bao has kept most of her romantic life offline lately and seems to have shifted her focus to her friendships and career.

Bao and Johnny have moved on with their lives

Since the show aired, Bao dated her fellow castmate, Zach, for a brief time before rumors of him cheating led to their breakup. Johnny also continued hanging out with members of the cast, continuing his close friendship with Ryan and Jose.

Johnny recently posted a video of him seeing a movie with Rachel. Viewers may recall Rachel being married to Jose during the show. And despite the two choosing to stay together on decision day, they eventually split and decided to end their relationship.

Johnny has also been spotted with Myrla from the same season. The two would often joke about the status of their friendship, which may have caused some to believe there was more going on.

After her split from Zach, Bao mostly separated herself from the cast except for Ryan and Myrla. She recently became a dog mom after adopting a new puppy that she named Tofu. Although the show did not work out for them, both Bao and Johnny seem to be enjoying their single lives.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.