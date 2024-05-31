MAFS alum Gil Cuero mourns the loss of his beloved dog, Hype

After losing his best friend, Hype, Gil Cuero needs all the love he can get.

We met the Married at First Sight star and his precious white pitbull during Season 13 of the show and since then we’ve seen lots of photos with the fearsome duo.

Sadly, Gil posted recently that Hype had passed away, but he did not share any details about what caused his death.

We know that Hype died on May 28 at 14 years old, marking a sad day for Gil and MAFS fans who grew to love the four-legged cutie.

Gil is known for hopping on Instagram Live to answer questions and chat with his followers so here’s hoping he’ll open up Hype’s passing when he’s in better spirits.

Gil experienced a devastating loss after he returned from a fun-filled vacation to Thailand. Days after he posted snaps from the getaway, he followed that up with news of Hype’s passing.

MAFS star Gil Cuero mourns the loss of his best friend Hype

Gil used his Instagram Story to let his followers know that his best boy Hype had passed away.

He shared a collage of throwback photos of Hype including one of him kissing his cheek, and another of them dressed in matching PJs.

“RIP Hype 🥲😔 3/17/2010-5/28/2024,” he wrote on the post.

Gil Cuero with his dog Hype. Pic credit: @gilmeezy/Instagram

Gil and Hype over the years

The last time we spotted Hype on Gil’s Instagram page was back in 2022.

The Houston firefighter brought Hype to the fire station for a proper hose down and he recorded the moment as the obedient Hype stood there like a good boy and enjoyed his bath.

“Fresh & Clean,” the MAFS Season 13 fan favorite captioned the post.

We got another glimpse of Hype in 2022 when the MAFS star snapped a photo of his majestic pose outdoors.

“The Great White Hype,” wrote Gil in the Instagram caption. “(Where his name originated from…90s flick).”

If that was lost in translation, Gil named his dog after the 1996 boxing movie, The Great White Hype which starred Damon Wayans, Jamie Foxx, and others.

Before Hype’s passing, Gil’s last Instagram post showed him having fun on vacation seemingly in Thailand.

The snap showed him canoeing on the waters, ziplining, and enjoying the nightlight between his daytime adventures in the stunning country.

He captioned the post, “Sàwàdii😎” known to be a traditional greeting in Thailand.

Days after posting the video, Hype passed away and now the MAFS star is in mourning.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.