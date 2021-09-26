MAFS: Gil Cuero is the new fan favorite

Married At First Sight’s Gil is the new fan favorite Pic credit: Lifetime

The reviews are in–and they are rave! Gil is now officially the new fan favorite of Married At First Sight Season 13.

Gil is called the MVP of Married At First Sight

Gil Cuero and his wife Myrla Feria came in as the underdog couple of the season. But whether their relationship makes it or not, Gil has officially won a place in the hearts of fans and experts alike.

In Kevin Frazier’s mid-season MAFS recap he actually awarded Gil the title of Married At First Sight MVP.

Gil’s patience and perseverance with his MAFS wife Myrla, has won fans over as the two seem to be living proof of the adage, slow and steady wins the race.

But while the couple as a whole is slowly becoming the new MAFS frontrunners, Gil himself has already taken the number one spot in fans’ hearts, with or without Myrla.

“Gil is the real deal. Protector, ally, he’s patient and loving and funny and kind. Oh, and he’s hot! Superstar,” one fan wrote.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Fans can’t seem to help falling in love with Gil’s patient and respectful ways and it doesn’t hurt that he’s easy on the eyes.

Gil defends fellow castmember, Rachel

But it’s not just his calm demeanor fans are falling for. Fans especially appreciated Gil’s reaction to the big blow-up on the show between husband and wife, Jose and Rachel.

During a “groom’s outing” all the male costars hit the local driving range to hit some balls and spill some tea. Jose told his fellow castmembers about his recent explosive argument with his wife Rachel, which culminated in Jose “accidentally” locking her out of the house. Fans were skeptical of how accidental the incident was, and they weren’t the only ones. The other MAFS men expressed doubts about Jose’s story also.

Gil especially asked Jose follow-up questions to try to get to the bottom of the story and wasn’t afraid to let Jose know what thought about the incident, and fans took notice.

Gil is really the only man who asks the necessary questions and shows common sense this season #MAFS #mafsHouston #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/QnLx0p7eeM — Brooklyn’s Finest 💫 (@truediamond8) September 23, 2021

All in all, Gil is shaping up to be not only a fan favorite but an expert favorite as well. But the real question is, will he become a Myrla favorite?

The two have an extensive list of differences but are somehow making it work, and not just making it work, they’re actually doing well! Myrla and Gil just shared their first kiss, a major milestone for cautious Myrla. While the two may have started off as the underdog couple, they are certainly pulling ahead and seem to be close to winning the race now. No explosive fights, no drama, just a calm relationship that is now sealed with a kiss!

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.