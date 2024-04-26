MAFS alum Erik Lake and wife Logen suffer another failed pregnancy

Erik Lake and his wife Logen Lake suffered another failed pregnancy attempt and they shared the disappointing news on social media.

Logen has been very open about her issues with infertility over the years, but she hasn’t given up on starting a family with Erik.

The Married at First Sight star and his wife recently revealed that they were going through the process of IVF to try and conceive.

“We’ve been keeping a little secret. 😉 Yep! I’m currently going through IVF and have been for a couple of months,” the blonde beauty shared on Instagram on April 5.

However, several days later, Logen returned to social media with an update on her IVF journey.

Sadly, the embryo transplant failed, so Logen’s hope of getting pregnant has been dashed once again.

Logen Lake reveals failed embryo transfer amid IVF journey

Logen took to Instagram with some sad news for her 12,000 followers who’ve been supporting her amid a difficult pregnancy journey.

“No one could have prepared me for what I would go through after my embryo transfer failed,” she noted in a video.

Logen wrote a lengthy caption expressing her feelings after hearing the disappointing outcome.

“My sweet doctor broke the news, and it felt like the reality that I knew had stopped,” she said. “It was like I had been teleported outside of my body, and I’m just watching myself make plans to start all over.”

Logen Lake reveals failed pregnancy. Pic credit: @padawan_punz/Instagram

MAFS star Erik Lake tells his wife ‘my heart breaks for us’

Logen has been receiving an outpouring of support on social media since she shared the disappointing update with her followers.

However, her number one supporter is her husband Erik, who wrote her a heartwarming message.

“You’ve never disappointed me a single second that I’ve known you. I’m a lucky man to have you. You’re my hero,” wrote Erik under Logen’s post.

“My heart breaks for us and especially you because of everything you’ve had to endure for so long and we didn’t have the outcome we wanted so badly,” he added.

The MAFS star also clarified that he has not given up hope that they’ll have a family, telling his wife that she’ll be a wonderful mother someday.

Erik shares a message of support. Pic credit: @padawan_punz/Instagram

Before ending the lengthy message Erik wrote, “I also know that we will achieve our dreams of being parents in the near future…We will continue to pray and keep hope.”

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.