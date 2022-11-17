Madison LeCroy stuns in wedding dress for ‘final countdown’

Madison LeCroy is celebrating her wedding day. Pic credit: @madison.lecroy/Instagram

Madison LeCroy is almost a married woman.

The Southern Charm star has worked hard to get into the best shape for her wedding, and now, the event is just days away.

It’s wedding week for Madison, and she has been taking followers along with her as she preps for the big day.

She put together some black and white footage of herself in a thigh-skimming wedding dress and veil, with an old car there for incredible photo ops.

Brett Randle was in the car, in his suit, as the two kissed in the video.

Madison was giving Marilyn Monroe vibes through the footage.

Madison LeCroy celebrates the ‘final countdown’

On Instagram, Madison LeCroy shared the black and white reel.

She looked stunning in the form-fitting, thigh-skimming bridal dress and veil.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It’s obviously not the dress she plans to wear down the aisle, but it was a perfect sneak peek for followers who have been curious about her big day.

In the caption, Madison wrote, “It’s the final countdown… 11.19.22”

Madison has kept pretty quiet about her wedding, revealing it would be a small affair without cameras filming. She wants it to be intimate, with only close friends and family to celebrate the love she shares with Brett.

Madison LeCroy’s Southern Charm costars hype her up

The comment section of Madison LeCroy’s post lit up with praise from her costars.

Kathryn Dennis and Madison recently hung out doing “country” things, and she left the two hands making a heart emoji for her Southern Charm costar.

Leva Bonaparte said, “Happy wedding week ❤️”

Pic credit: @madison.lecroy/Instagram

Venita Aspen asked if this was a joke, meaning she couldn’t believe how beautiful and perfect this shoot was. However, not everyone in the comment section grasped it.

Miss Patricia Altschul showed love for Madison too. They have a special relationship, and followers enjoy seeing the two hang out off-screen. She wrote, “So chic and beautiful 💕”

And Craig Conover’s girlfriend, Paige DeSorbo, showed up to show Madison some love too. She is known to be a fashionista, so her compliments are high praise.

Pic credit: @madison.lecroy/Instagram

In just a few days, Madison LeCroy will become Mrs. Brett Randle. Her wedding day is three days away, and hopefully, she will share several photos from her day.

The black and white footage was a perfect tease, and from the looks of it, Madison will make a drop-dead gorgeous bride.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.