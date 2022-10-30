Madison LeCroy channels Marilyn Monroe for Halloween share

Madison LeCroy did the perfect Marilyn Monroe look for Halloween. Pic credit: @madison.lecroy/Instagram

Madison LeCroy channeled icon Marilyn Monroe with ease.

The Southern Charm beauty wears her hair long and blonde, but for this photo, she made sure she curled her hair up to reflect the Hollywood icon’s hair.

Being cheeky, she captioned her photo, “No wigs allowed 💋”

That was a nod to her using her own hair (and possibly extensions) to mimic Marilyn’s curled blonde locks.

While the photo wasn’t full-length, it appeared that Madison was wearing the classic white halter dress Marilyn was known for wearing.

She had on some bracelets and earrings to complete the look.

It was evident she had on heavy makeup, but it wasn’t overdone. Madison matched Marilyn’s style with a little extra flair.

Madison LeCroy’s similarity to Marilyn Monroe is ‘uncanny’

The comment section on Madison Lecroy’s post lit up.

So many compliments about her resemblance to the iconic Marilyn Monroe were mentioned.

Her Southern Charm costar and close friend, Patricia Altschul, stopped by to write, “That’s uncanny but beautiful ❤️”

Another commenter said, “100% uncanny. So gorgeous!”

Kathryn Dennis, another of Madison’s costars, chimed in, saying, “Don’t hate 😂” about the post’s caption.

Madison LeCroy partners with BeachRiot

Earlier this year, Madison LeCroy debuted a cute white bikini with a netting over the top piece while she was in Turks & Caicos for her bachelorette party getaway.

Shortly after, it was announced that Madison collaborated with the swimwear line to debut her own collection.

Madison has been sharing some of the swimwear in her collection, and her shots on the beach turned out fantastic.

The Southern Charm beauty has worked hard over the last several months to get into better shape ahead of her wedding. That all paid off when she modeled the swimwear in her line and as she gears up to walk down the aisle.

Following the collection launch, Madison shared a post thanking her fans and followers for their support. She said, in part, “Thank you guys so much for all the support yesterday! We had such a successful launch…”

Aside from BeachRiot, Madison also works with Amazon and has her own shop where she earns a commission, and she actually does plenty of lives with the retailer too. In fact, that is how she announced her engagement to Brett Randle last fall.

Madison LeCroy keeps herself busy with these endeavors and filming the reality TV series. Moving forward, it’s unclear if she will continue with the latter following her marriage.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.