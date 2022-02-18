Lydia Meredith on Survivor 42: Who is the new cast member and where can you find her on Instagram?

Lydia Meredith on Survivor 42. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment

Survivor 42 coming back to CBS in March for its new season and the network released the new group of players competing on the reality series.

The official cast list arrived on February 9, one month before the actual release date of the season premiere. Since the release, more information has been revealed about the contestants for the new season.

One of the newcomers is a 22-year-old waitress, bartender, and actress from Santa Monica, California, named Lydia Meredith. Here is what you need to know about the latest Survivor 42 cast member.

Who is Lydia Meredith on Survivor 42?

Lydia Meredith is a waitress, writer, actress, and bartender, who said she made her own way in the world by moving cross-country by herself.

She also said that she hopes to use her skills as a service industry member and actress to play the role of the “little sister” before she sets out to win the show.

Lydia also said she has been watching Survivor 42 with her parents since she was a child.

“It’s really been a constant in life when there have been so many ‘unconstants,’.” Lydia said in a recent interview. “So it’s so cool that not only do I get to be here, but my whole family gets to experience this journey as well.”

Her hobbies include writing/comedy, going to music festivals, roller skating, and going to movies by herself.

Sign up for our newsletter!

How can you follow Lydia Meredith on Instagram?

Survivor fans can find Lydia Meredith on Instagram at @lydia_meredith.

She has over 5,200 followers and 59 posts so far. Her bio reveals she is a “muppet in human form” and a “muppet on survivor 42.”

She also had great humor when posting her Survivor intro video on her Instagram account, saying “LMFAOO THE WAY THIS IS REAL.”

Her Instagram followers can mostly see Lydia having fun, both by herself and with her friends.

What are Lydia Meredith’s skills for Survivor 42?

Lydia Meredith said that she feels her ability at adapting will help her win Survivor 42.

“I moved across the country when I was 20. I don’t have a ton of life experience. I can’t say that I know everything in the world,” Lydia said. “But in so many different scenarios, I will just jump into things, adapt, and figure it out, faking it till I make it.”

“I really feel like that’s a lot of Survivor. You really just got to go with your gut and hope you’re doing the right thing.”

Survivor 42 debuts March 9 at 8/7c on CBS.