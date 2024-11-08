Luis Ruelas accused of cheating on Teresa Giudice in House of Villains teaser

Things are heating up on House of Villains and right now Tiffany “New York” Pollard and Teresa Giudice are giving the people what they want.

The reality TV queens are going head-to-head and things are taking a messy turn in the new episode.

A sneak peek of what’s to come features a dramatic altercation with Tiffany after she finds out that Teresa is trying to get her out of the house.

That doesn’t sit well with the 42-year-old and she takes a low blow at Teresa, bringing her husband Luis Ruelas into the mix.

Luis recently sent roses to the house for his wife, but Tiffany trashed the sweet gesture claiming he was cheating on the Bravo star and sent the roses after feeling guilty.

RHONJ fans know that Teresa doesn’t react well to comments about Luis, just ask her castmate Margaret Josephs.

This time, however, she refrained from hurling a table full of food and instead used her words to clap back at New York, calling her “disgusting” over the accusation.

Tiffany discovers the 52-year-old wants to get her out and confronts a surprised Teresa in her room.

The OG doesn’t get a chance to say much as Tiffany is heated telling her “F**k you Teresa, you b***h.”

She then threw her husband into the mix saying, “You know why Luis really sent those roses? Because he’s guilty, b***h!”

A scene from four days earlier shows Teresa receiving a large red and white bouquet with a card from Luis.

“He’s been f*****g around and each one of those roses represents how many times he cheated on your a** since you been in here,” added Tiffany.

“You’re disgusting!” retorts Teresa.

Source denies claim that Luis cheated on Teresa

Teresa’s sources are already on the ball shutting down the cheating claims against Luis.

An insider told PEOPLE that the claims were untrue and that Tiffany tried to “get under Teresa’s skin to gain an advantage in the competition.”

“Louie never cheated and she knew that, she actually apologized to Louie at the premiere party,” the insider claimed.

Meanwhile, the source also noted that the gigantic bouquet at the center of the drama held a special meaning for Teresa.

“Louie actually sent Teresa 333 roses, which is symbolic for her because she correlates those numbers to her late mother,” the insider added.

Check out the explosive scene between Luis and Tiffany below.

House of Villains airs Thursdays at 10/9c on E!