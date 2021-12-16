LPBW: Tori Roloff shows off first pics of her baby bump

Tori Roloff showed off the first pic of her baby bump. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff shared the first picture of her growing baby bump.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Tori announced her pregnancy last month.

Tori and Zachs’ exciting news came on the heels of a devastating miscarriage Tori suffered earlier this year.

But now, the LPBW couple is happy to be expecting their rainbow baby and Tori gave her fans a first glimpse at her pregnant belly.

Tori and Zach took their kids, Jackson and Lilah, to Williamsburg, Virginia for an extended weekend stay.

After four-year-old Jackson had major leg surgery, it was a nice break for the soon-to-be family of five.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, December 15 to share some snaps from the trip, Tori also shared a simple yet beautiful picture showing off her adorable pregnancy body.

Tori wrote about her family’s adventures in Virginia in her caption and added, “Walkin’ this bump around has also been easier than I thought and I realized this is the first bump pic I’ve taken this pregnancy!”

“I am just so thankful to be feeling good and that baby is healthy!” Tori added.

In the picture, Tori stood in front of a historic, white-washed brick building wearing all black from head to toe as she gently cradled her baby bump while she looked down at the ground.

This baby will be the tie-breaker for Tori and Zach’s family, already having one boy and one girl.

Tori and Zach’s third baby adds to the Roloffs’ growing number of grandchildren

Tori and Zach have decided they won’t find out the gender of this baby and instead want to be surprised.

Jackson is excited to welcome another baby brother or sister, but Lilah, who is only 2, isn’t quite sure what to expect.

Jackson and his sister Lilah have a special bond; so special, in fact, that his parents say he wants to clone Lilah and even give the new baby his sister’s name.

Tori and Zach were much more cautious this time around when it came to announcing their pregnancy.

Tori recently said that she’s feeling good now that she surpassed the first trimester, which left her extremely tired and suffering from a lot of food aversions.

Tori, 30, has stated that she isn’t the biggest fan of being pregnant so she’s excited to meet their baby in just a few months.

Tori and Zach’s third baby will mark the seventh grandchild to join the Roloff family, joining siblings Jackson and Lilah and cousins Ember, Bode, Radley, and Mateo.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.