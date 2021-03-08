LPBW: Matt Roloff loves watching Caryn aka ‘Cha Cha’ play with the grandkids — See the video

Matt Roloff of Little People, Big World. Pic credit: TLC

Matt Roloff of Little People, Big World continues to share sweet family pics and videos on his Instagram account. Over the weekend, Matt posted a video of his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler playing with his granddaughter, Lilah Roloff.

Lilah’s brother, Jackson is also seen in the background, playing by himself, and Matt’s dog, Lucy can be seen sniffing around the play area. Lilah has herself propped on a walking toy and Caryn is excitedly encouraging her, and affectionately tickled Lilah as she stood on her own.

Matt captioned the video, “Cha Cha. Aka @carynchandler1 having a ball with the kids. Jackson was out playing in the mud with @zroloff07 … he’s a farm boy thru and thru @rolofffarms #lovewatchingkidsplay #itsawesomebeingagrandpa #imsoblessed “

Caryn replied to Matt’s post, commenting, “How do you catch that stuff?! I ❤️ her ….and then there’s J’s muddy bootie,” referring to Jackson’s muddy pants from playing outside in the mud. Matt’s grandchildren call Caryn “Cha Cha” as an alternative name for a grandma.

Matt is a father of four and a grandpa of four

Matt and his ex-wife, Amy share a total of four children together: twin sons Jeremy and Zach, daughter Molly, and son Jacob. Matt and Amy also share four grandchildren: Jackson, Ember, Lilah, and Bode.

Jeremy and his wife, Audrey are parents to Ember Jean and Bode James. Zach and his wife, Tori are parents to Jackson Kyle and Lilah Ray.

Matt and Caryn went public with their romance in 2017 after his divorce from Amy was finalized in 2016. Caryn was a longtime employee at Roloff Farms, and as Matt described, an integral part of the operation of pumpkin season, the farm’s most lucrative season.

Caryn replied to Matt’s post. Pic credit: @mattroloff/Instagram

Not everyone was supportive of Matt and Caryn’s relationship

Little People, Big World fans were leery of Matt and Caryn’s romance after ex-wife Amy authored an autobiography, A Little Me, where she detailed an alleged affair between Matt and Caryn.

Amy wrote, “Matt and our farm manager, who had been working for us a number of years by then, seemed to have more than just a working relationship or friendship. I saw messages, pictures, and other things that should not have been shared between people who just worked together and were still married to other people. I was devastated.”

Matt had his own account of the allegations, and wrote his own book, Little Family, Big Values: Lessons in Love, Respect and Understanding for Families of Any Size. In the book, Matt said, “While Amy puts commitment at or near the top of her list, I would put it further down.”

He continued, “Amy tends to be more of a committed-to-a-fault kind of person, while I see most commitments — with some very notable exceptions — as flexible and negotiable.”

Matt and Amy were often filmed arguing on Little People, Big World and it wasn’t much of a surprise when their 27-year-marriage ended in front of viewers’ eyes. Both Matt and Amy have since moved on and seem to be happy with their respective significant others.

Amy is engaged to prominent Oregon real estate agent, Chris Marek. There has been no official word yet regarding the show’s return to the air, which was slated for this year.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.