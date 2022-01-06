LPBW: Fire breaks out in Roloff Farms barn, Matt Roloff updates fans on ‘scary’ ordeal

A fire broke out in a chicken coop on Roloff Farms, but luckily Matt Roloff was able to get it under control. Pic credit: TLC and @rolofffarms/Instagram

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff had a bit of a scare this week when a chicken barn caught fire on Roloff Farms.

Matt still lives on Roloff Farms in his double-wide, or DW, as he calls it, and revealed a “scary” situation that occurred earlier this week.

The LPBW patriarch took to Instagram to inform his fans that a fire broke out in one of the historic barns on the property.

LPBW star Matt Roloff shares ‘scary’ footage of barn fire at Roloff Farms

Matt shared footage of the Tualatin Valley Fire Department pulling up in their trucks to the scene of the fire, as captured on Matt’s security cameras.

More footage showed the firefighters preparing their hoses before entering the premises and more of them entering the building.

Luckily, the barn was able to be saved, thanks to some of Matt’s employees at Roloff Farms.

“Never a dull moment here on the farm… we had a Fire in the Chicken barn !!” Matt told his followers in the caption of the Instagram post.

Matt explained that his friend’s urging about fire extinguishers paid off and one of his employee’s quick thinking helped save the barn.

“A For real scary story,” Matt continued. “Yesterday we dodged a bullet with our 110 year old sweet building. Thanks to my buddy Ty … who every year pushes me to have as many up to date fire extinguishers on @rolofffarms as we can fit in all the barns and structures …AND. The quick reactions of our farm hand Jason .. we saved the barn.”

The barn was saved and no chickens were injured in the fire

Luckily, none of the chickens were injured, and all of them made it out of the barn safely a few hours before the fire began.

“Called 911 around 10 am yesterday with smoke pouring and I mean pouring out the sides.. the chickens had already gone out for the day a few hours earlier…. I had gotten home to the farm late the night before from AZ”

“[It] was 3:45 am before I crawled into bed… then …few hours of sleep later I hear the commotion in the chicken barn outside my window… flames are 6 ft high and spread along one of the interior walls.”

Matt surmised that a light that fell on the floor was to blame for the blaze, which was probably caused by the chickens rushing out their door earlier.

“Between all the hands on the farm and the quick response of our local fire department the barn is saved.. only some interior damage. Fire was caused by a light falling to the floor. Likely happened when all the chickens rush to get out their automatic door in the [morning]… No chickens were injured in the event.”

Matt and his now ex-wife Amy Roloff purchased Roloff Farms in 1990.

The farm is where Amy and Matt raised their four kids, Jeremy, Zach, Molly, and Jacob.

The farm played a significant role in the Roloff’s personal life and the business side of things.

Roloff Farms is a major source of income for the family, and its pumpkin season every October brings in a vast crowd, with up to 30,000 visitors per year heading to Oregon to the farm.

Although Matt would have liked the farm to stay in the family, it doesn’t look to be the case.

Twin brothers Jeremy and Zach both have taken their hats out of the ring, with Jeremy turning down an offer to purchase the farm and Zach recently moving to neighboring Washington.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.