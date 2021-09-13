LPBW: Matt Roloff is gearing up for pumpkin season at Roloff Farms, Amy still a part of the festivities

With pumpkin season just around the corner, Matt Roloff is amping up his efforts at Roloff Farms and his ex-wife, Amy, will be joining him. Pic credit: TLC

Matt Roloff is preparing for his “most hectic month of the year” ahead of pumpkin season on Roloff Farms, and the Little People, Big World patriarch revealed that his ex-wife will also be part of the festivities.

Pumpkin season on Roloff Farms is the Roloff family’s busiest time of year and their biggest money-maker, attracting over 30,000 visitors annually from around the world.

Although the coronavirus pandemic changed how pumpkin season operated last year, it looks like the Roloffs have opened things up a bit more for the 2021 season.

Matt took to his Instagram page to tell his followers that he is working extra hard to get things ready for pumpkin season and shared that his ex-wife, Amy, will be helping out on the farm.

Matt Roloff prepares for pumpkin season during ‘most hectic month of the year’

“September… my most hectic month of the year … but also the most exciting time of year … Setting up @rolofffarms Pumpkin Season is always a time To work 24/7,” Matt wrote.

“Getting it all ready for You and your family to have fun and share your Fall time with us. Always something new !! Come see us… your parking spot is waiting. Make your reservations now,” Matt concluded his post’s caption.

Matt also included three pics showing an old-time red pickup truck with a Roloff Farms sign and hay bales in its bed, a new train that will be offered to ride this season, and the farm’s grass spray-painted and lined with black and orange flags to denote parking spots.

Matt’s ex Amy Roloff will still be a part of pumpkin season at the farm

The 59-year-old father of four also shared that his ex-wife, Amy Roloff, will be partaking in pumpkin season, something that she’s always enjoyed.

One of Matt’s followers commented, “Got our tickets for 6…gosh i hope to meet ya..oct23.”

Matt replied to the commenter saying, “@brackett320 I’ll be here every day. And Amy will be here too[.]”

Amy’s role during pumpkin season on Roloff Farms has typically been to dress up in her variety of Halloween costumes to greet and snap pics with guests.

Pic credit: @mattroloff/Instagram

Another one of Matt’s followers commented on the train in his pics, a new attraction on Roloff Farms this year, writing, “The train ride will be a huge hit[!]”

Matt responded, “@not_your_elder1 yes. That’s new this year. 🚂🎊🛤🍾🎉”

Fans of LPBW might remember seeing Matt Roloff’s new train last season on the show.

Matt and his girlfriend, Caryn, came together with Amy and her then-fiance, Chris Marek, along with Zach, Tori, Jackson, and Lilah Roloff for some Christmas fun.

Matt surprised Jackson, a train enthusiast, and the rest of the crew with the first ride on the train around the farm.

The Roloffs’ Christmas train will be featured as a new attraction during pumpkin season for 2021. Pic credit: TLC

This year, pumpkin season on Roloff Farms will run from October 1 through October 30 and is open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Roloff Farms is also offering another new event this year, buckets of balls to shoot at targets from air cannons, which viewers watched Matt and Amy test out against their significant others last season on LPBW.

Guests can also check out the Roloffs’ country store in their restored barn, walk a self-guided, quarter-mile scenic trail, fill up on yummy food and treats, or pick up some pumpkins or gourds.

Unfortunately, the Roloffs decided to temporarily do away with their personal guided tours (with tour guide Zach Roloff) due to ever-changing COVID-19 restrictions.

Pumpkin season at Roloff Farms is always a huge hit, so those who are able to attend are in for a good time.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.