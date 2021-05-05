LPBW: Amy Roloff spends time with grandkids and daughter Molly ahead of Mother’s Day

Amy spent some quality time with her grandkids and daughter Molly ahead of Mother’s Day. Pic credit: TLC

Amy Roloff of Little People Big World has plenty to look forward to and she shared some pics of her family as she spent quality time with her grandkids and daughter, Molly, ahead of Mother’s Day weekend.

The Little People Big World matriarch shared with her followers what she spent time doing with granddaughter Ember, grandson Jackson, and daughter Molly.

Amy, aka Mimi, had her grandkids Ember and Jackson spent the night at her house

“Mother’s Day is just around the corner. And I’m thankful to have the title of grandma (Mimi) as well to these two – Jackson and Ember (and Lilah and Bode). I had a blast having them spend the night at Mimi’s (my house),” she wrote.

“We made flowers and decorated pots for their Mom Tori and Audrey. We played, jumped on beds, played w/ bubbles and read stories. I’m so thankful for these moments.”

“On top of that my wonderful daughter Molly was in town and I got to enjoy this time with her too. A great pre-mother’s day gift a couple of weeks ago. My heart overflows with love for my kids and grandkids with moments like these.”

“I’m grateful and thankful everyday. So an early Happy Mother’s Day everyday to all of you and many of you who are like mothers to many. 🌸♥️🌷👏🏻.”

Amy shares her four grandchildren with her ex-husband, Matt Roloff. Ember and Bode belong to their son, Jeremy and his wife, Audrey; and Jackson and Lilah belong to their son, Zach, and his wife, Tori.

Molly Roloff made rare appearances on the show, but has moved out of state with her husband

Amy and Matt’s daughter, Molly, no longer films for LPBW, and has moved to Spokane, Washington with her husband, Joel. Molly isn’t the only Roloff sibling who no longer films the show — in fact, Zach is the only one of Matt and Amy’s children who do.

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff quit filming in 2018 to focus on business ventures and other areas of their lives. Jacob Roloff stopped filming and recently alleged that an executive producer from the show molested him.

Amy enjoyed a pre-bachelorette getaway with her best girlfriends recently in Palm Springs at the La Quinta resort and may have had a little bit too much fun when she shared a video while seemingly intoxicated.

Fans of the show have plenty more to look forward to this season, including Amy’s wedding planning, and all of Matt Roloff’s projects on the farm.

Season 22 of Little People Big World premieres on Tuesday, May 11 at 9/8c on TLC.