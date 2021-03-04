LPBW: Amy Roloff asks followers if they’re getting the COVID-19 vaccine

Amy Roloff of Little People Big World. Pic credit: TLC

Recently, Amy Roloff took to Twitter to ask her followers a question. Her post read, “It seems we’re coming out of Covid- slowly but surely but still a lot of unknown. I’m wondering – are you getting the vaccine when you can? Why or why not?”

Amy received an abundant amount of replies, with followers stating reasons for and against their answers.

One fan replied with, “Yes I got my first Vaccine on 2/21/21! Looking forward to my second on 3/21/21! I got the vaccine, because I feel in my heart that this will allow me to see my grandson ( he turned 16 on 1/31/21) first B’day missed in 16 years!”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Another commenter said, “Hmm. What science tho? This virus is very Nobel [sic] and unknown. No one knows the long term effects or any variable. Just like the vaccine. Science? Not fda approved yet. We will be science once enough people take it to see the effects.”

Yet another response stated, “The science behind the vaccine has been around for years. And there were tens of thousands who went through trials before the vaccines were given regulatory clearance. We know the side effects. They are minimal.”

The COVID-19 vaccine was authorized for emergency use in the U.S. in December 2020. From the CDC’s website: “the COVID-19 vaccination works by teaching your immune system how to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19, and this protects you from getting sick with COVID-19.”

Pic credit: @amyroloffcf/Twitter

Some people with COVID-19 have only a mild illness, while others may get a severe illness with long-lasting effects or even die. There is no way to know how COVID-19 will affect you.

Amy’s followers replied

Pic credit: @amyroloffcf/Twitter

Amy doesn’t typically post on social media about topics other than her family, her cooking, and her shop, Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen. Lately, Amy has been sharing a lot of posts on Instagram, but doesn’t use her Twitter account as often.

She recently has shared pics of her spending time with her grandson, Jackson, a trip to the beach with fiancé, Chris, and several cooking videos. Amy loves to cook, as evidenced on the show, Little People Big World, and was an impetus for her business ventures.

Her website showcases her book, speaking engagements, recipes, a blog, and more. Amy also has another website, where she shares all things food-related, from mushroom soup to homemade fudge.

Amy was born with achondroplasia, the most common type of dwarfism, which affects bone growth, preventing the change of cartilage to bone. Amy has been fortunate to not have had any major complications stemming from her dwarfism.

Amy is a diversified businesswoman

In addition to being a published author, cook, and speaker, she also runs a charity organization, Amy Roloff Charity Foundation, in which she uses her celebrity to help children, at-risk youth, and the disabled. Amy was a preschool teacher and coached soccer while her kids were still young.

Amy shares four children with her ex-husband, Matt: twins Jeremy and Zach, daughter Molly, and son Jacob. Matt and Amy divorced in 2016 and she began dating her fiancé, Chris, in 2017.

Amy and Chris had postponed their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic and are hoping to tie the knot later this year, as she has been dropping hints on social media lately. Fans of the show are eagerly awaiting official word as to whether the show will return to the air this year.

Little People Big World is currently on hiatus.