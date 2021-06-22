LPBW: Amy and Tori Roloff pay tribute to the special dads in their lives on Father’s Day

Tori and Amy Roloff shared Father’s Day posts honoring the special dads in their lives. Pic credit: TLC

Tori and Amy Roloff showed appreciation for the special dads in their lives with appreciation posts for Father’s Day over the weekend.

Amy is currently visiting her family and friends in Michigan, which she announced last week, before her upcoming nuptials to fiance Chris Marek.

Amy spent her Father’s Day with her dad in Michigan

Amy was born and raised in Michigan, and her dad still lives there, so she paid him a visit for Father’s Day.

The Little People, Big World star shared a selfie of herself and her dad, sitting outside, smiling for the camera.

The 56-year-old captioned her picture, “Happy Father’s Day to my Dad [blue heart emoji]. I’m thrilled to be in Michigan hanging out with him. He’s had such an impact on my [life] and inspires me with his character, wisdom, courage and Love. Love you Dad.”

She added, “Looking forward to going up north to the cabin with you. Love my home state Loved [to] hangout with [my] sister as well.”

Amy’s daughter-in-law, Tori Roloff, also paid tribute to the special men in her life

Tori, who is married to Amy’s son Zach, shared a post on Instagram, with some sweet pics of her husband, her father, and her father-in-law, Matt Roloff, whom she recently called “controlling” when it comes to pumpkin season.

In the first pic Tori shared, Zach stood with their kids, Jackson and Lilah, in an open field of grass. Jackson adorably clutched his dad’s leg while Lilah held up one finger and smiled big for the camera.

The next slide showed Tori on her wedding day, with her dad sweetly kissing her head as she prepared to walk down the aisle with her bouquet.

The last pic Tori shared was a recent one from her and Zach’s trip to Surprise, Arizona with Matt and Caryn. The group pic included Tori, Zach, Matt, Caryn, and Jackson and Lilah, as they posed in front of Caryn and Matt’s Arizona vacation home.

Tori, who sparked rumors she might be pregnant with baby number three, shared this caption with her followers: “Happy Father’s Day Zachary. I couldn’t ask for a better dad for our kids and our kids couldn’t ask for a better adventure seeker, fun loving, caring dad.”

For the second pic, Tori wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to my daddy!! I love you so much and am so thankful my kids get to have you as a grandfather!”

“Happy Father’s Day to Matt!! Thanks for raising a son that loves and supports his family!” wrote, honoring her father-in-law, Matt.

Amy and Tori are fortunate to have such special men in their lives, and fans of the show will be thankful they shared their touching tributes.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.