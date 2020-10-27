Love Island winners Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew link up for first vlog outside the Villa

It’s been weeks since Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew made Love Island history as the first black couple to ever win the franchise.

Since leaving the Villa, the happy couple has spent time with their families are finally reuniting on her home turf on the east coast to spend some time together.

Since they both a little have extra spending money due to winning the $100,000 grand prize, Caleb flew to Hoboken, New Jersey to see his Love Island partner.

Caleb met the family

While on his trip to her hometown, Caleb met the Congolese family Justine is so proud to come from. Although Caleb met her family virtually on the show, it was time for the real test in person.

Although he was nervous, Justine’s family was super excited to meet him and greeted him with open arms. He felt very welcomed as her family greeted him with music and dancing.

It’s safe to say Caleb has received the approval of her family.

While the couple is still trying to figure out their identity outside the Villa, Justine admitted communication hasn’t been easy.

While in the Las Vegas Villa, the couple has 24/7 access to each other. Now that they live thousands of miles from each other, Justine admits he isn’t the best texter. Although he has that fault, she does admit he is a great in-person communicator.

He vlogged the trip

Along with meeting her family, the couple did the traditional fall season date – they headed over to a pumpkin patch. They spent the day picking pumpkins along with taking a hayride.

The couple followed the date by answering questions and making crafts to send over to faithful Jaleb fans.

The couple agreed that they are enjoying being able to date without being recorded at all times.

They ended the trip hanging out with previous islanders in New York. They linked up with third place winner Moira and some Love Island alums from last season.

While Caleb missed a lot of footage of the weekend, he apologizes and said his vlogs will be getting progressively better. Justine and Caleb plan on filming more YouTube content to keep fans updated on their relationship.

Love Island runner ups Johnny Middlebrooks and Cely Vazquez has also been spotted spending time together in Los Angeles post leaving the Villa.

Love Island USA is currently on hiatus.