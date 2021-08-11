Love Island USA’s Josh and Shannon share which couple could make it in the real world

Love Island USA Islanders playing Dirty Laundry. Pic credit: CBS

There is only one couple on Love Island USA that seems strong, and the last episode shook up that relationship.

While Will Moncada and Kyra Lizama have been strong on TV, there are cracks showing in their relationship.

Shannon St. Clair and Josh Goldstein spoke to After the Island with Alex and Elizabeth and when asked who they thought had the best chance of making it in the real world, it wasn’t Will and Kyra they chose.

Josh and Shannon on who could make it after Love Island USA

Alex and Elizabeth asked Josh and Shannon who had the best chance of making it in the real world as a couple outside the villa.

Both said the exact same names at almost the same time.

Olivia Kaiser and Korey Gandy.

That might surprise some viewers, since Olivia and Korey are a brand-new couple, even though both have been at the villa since the start. There was also that moment when the Twitter messages were revealed, and one said that Olivia was faking liking Korey.

As for Josh and Shannon, they had no doubts.

“Olivia and Korey, we can both agree on that one,” Josh said. “I mean obviously, we wish everyone the best of luck on the show. We think everyone’s there for the right reasons, but, you know Korey was one of my best guy friends and Olivia is one of my best girl friends in there, and vice versa for you.

“You see how they move and like what you see on TV is exactly how they are like,” Josh continued. “They’re just awesome, genuine people and I think that they’re both older and they know exactly what they want.

Josh said that Shannon mentioned that Olivia coming back single from Casa Amor showed it.

“I think a lot of the best relationships start as friendships,” Josh said. “You can just see that coming to fruition for them.”

The real Olivia and Korey on Love Island USA

Fans are not sold on Olivia and Korey, and as the Twitter challenge showed, they believe Olivia is using Korey to stay in the competition.

It also didn’t help that they got the private room to themselves and spent the entire time just talking, making some think they could only be friends.

However, Alex and Elizabeth mentioned that everyone they talked to see Olivia and Korey as aligned on the show.

“They have great communication honestly,” Josh said. “They’re both on the same page about a lot of things. There’s no surprises with them, and I think that’s why they’re so strong.”

Shannon agreed, adding that Olivia told her that Casa Amor made her realize how much she liked Korey, and that was the reason she came back single.

“They’re very much like Josh and I where we don’t care,” Shannon said. “We don’t have a filter. This is how it is, take it or leave it. We know Olivia and Korey are like that too.”

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.