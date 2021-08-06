Love Island USA’s Cinco reveals why he didn’t couple with Leslie after Casa Amor

Cinco and Leslie on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

When Cinco Holland went to Casa Amor, he had a chance to reboot everything and start fresh.

He had a crazy love triangle back at the villa, with both Trina Njoroge and Cashay Proudfoot demanding he make a decision between them.

Cinco said he was ready to go all out 100% on Cashay, and then he went to Casa Amor. He met a new girl there in Leslie Golden, and he had a chance to bring her back to the villa with him and start fresh, putting both Cash and Trina behind him.

He didn’t do that.

Instead, he passed on anyone and remained with Trina. He then told Trina he wanted to give Cash another try, so Trina ended things with him. Cash chose to stay with Charlie Lynch and Cinco ended up being eliminated from the villa by the girls.

Why didn’t Cinco bring Leslie back with him from Casa Amor?

Cinco appeared on After the Island with Alex and Elizabeth and they asked him why he didn’t come back with Leslie, saying they were cheering for them at Casa Amor.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Leslie is awesome,” Cinco said. “I love the connection we had because she’s super honest, super upfront, super open. The sexual connection was there, the potential was there. We clicked like that.”

Cinco said there were two things that kept him from bringing her back with him to the villa.

“The first reason was, I already had a situation going on in the villa with two girls,” he said. “What does it look like with me adding her into that situation? It’s not fair on her.”

“I was like, ‘that doesn’t make it super hot.’ I’m not trying to deal with the extra loving that could be like a triangle through a square. That’s not cool.”

He then went into the second reason, which lined up with other complaints coming out of Casa Amor.

“It wasn’t enough time,” Cinco admitted. “I feel like four days with somebody — or kind of like three and a half — to figure out whether that connection can be stronger than the other two I’ve known for three weeks, and it’s hard.”

He then added a third reason.

“I didn’t get a chance to tell Cash and Trina what I wanted to do,” Cinco said. “If I could have had that conversation beforehand, I would have felt better about everything, but I was like, ‘Look, let me come back single, or with Trina.’ Actually tell her [what] my intentions were.”

“We’ll figure out what doors are closing, hopefully, and I didn’t want to open something without closing something else.”

Does Cinco have plans after Love Island USA?

Cinco seemed to leave things open for Leslie.

“Don’t get me wrong, she’s super awesome though,” he said. “I’m single now, so we’ll see.”

At the moment, though, Cinco was in Hawaii with the girl who came to the villa with Leslie, Genny Shawcross.

Cinco admitted that she was also “dope” and “a genuine person,” which is not what many fans of Love Island USA saw.

However, for Genny, he said she is like a “little sister” to him.

As for his other connection, Cinco said that he wouldn’t want Cashay voted off for him because he wants her to find her connection and enjoy her experience on Love Island USA.

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.