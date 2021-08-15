Love Island USA’s Cash and Trina planning to meet up after leaving villa

Trina and Cashay on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

Trina Njoroge left Love Island USA before the final votes, and she seems okay with going home.

She went through two tough relationships in the villa, first with Jeremy Hershberg dumping her for Aimee Flores, and then she ended up in the love triangle with Cinco Holland and Cashay Proudfoot.

That ended with Cinco breaking her heart and going back to Cash.

Fans of Cash and Trina chose sides, but it turns out that the war only took place on social media between viewers and it never hurt the relationship between Cash and Trina in real life.

Cash and Trina plan to meet after love Island USA

Cashay went straight to Cinco when Love Island USA ended and the two have been dating in the real world.

That doesn’t bother Trina, who told ET Online that she won’t ever let a man come in between her and a friend.

“Luckily with Casa Amor, we created a stronger bond. I even did her makeup for the recoupling and we just hit it off,” Trina said. “I felt like that situation, that love triangle that we were in, we realized we should never let a man get in between our friendship again. It’s beautiful.”

She also said that she can’t wait to get to see Cashay again, and there are plans for them to meet up again.

“I can’t wait to get my phone back honestly, so I can contact her, FaceTime without the mics and really talk about everything. Dissect the issues and the problems that we were uncomfortable talking about on camera, and just put it behind us and move forward,” Trina said.

Cash said that she was ready to meet up with Trina again.

“I’m excited for her to get out, so her and I can bridge that gap that seems to be there, because I can’t do it alone,” Cash said.

She also said that their friendship was for life, no matter what their fanbase might think.

“That’s my girl. I’m going to support her no matter what she does and vice versa.”

Trina Njoroge is back on Instagram

Trina also posted her return to Instagram and it included comments from everyone from Cashay and Cinco to Roxy, Leslie, Genny, and Raul.

“I just want to say THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart for the never ending support and following my journey throughout this amazing experience,” she wrote. “It’s been a long road with many ups and downs and throughout it all, I’m glad I have made a lot of genuine friends on the island and [I’m] blessed to have such an amazing support system.”

“I value my friends I made in the Villa and I can’t wait to see all of you guys soon. I LOVE YOU ALLLL.”

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.