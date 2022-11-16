Love Island USA stars Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray split

Deb Chubb announced her breakup with Jesse Bray. Pic credit: @debchubb/Instagram

Love didn’t last long for Love Island USA stars Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray

There haven’t been many photos of the couple in the real world, as Deb has mainly focused on getting a career off the ground.

Earlier this month, Deb talked about her relationship with Jesse, revealing it was hard not seeing each other much. While they live in California, they are still not close enough to see each other daily.

Unfortunately, their relationship didn’t withstand the test in the real world, like Timmy, Zeta, Sydney, and Isaiah.

Deb announced her split from Jesse on her Instagram Story while tagging him in the text.

She wrote, in part, “I just wanted to let you all know that Jesse and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways. We have decided that we work better as friends and will always have love and respect for each other.”

She concluded the statement by writing, “We were hopeful that being closer geographically would help our relationship grow stronger but realized we’re better off being friends who will support each other in this next chapter of our lives.”

Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray on Love Island USA Season 4

Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray coupled up on Love Island USA Season 4, the first to debut on Peacock.

Their journey in the villa wasn’t easy, as Deb seemed not to take her relationship as seriously as Jesse did.

In fact, Deb even chose another man after Casa Amor when she coupled up with Kyle Fraser, and Jesse returned single.

Despite all of that, the two eventually recoupled. Deb hesitated to be Jesse’s girlfriend, and it was clear he was hurt when she turned him down.

They made things official just before the Love Island USA Season 4 finale and left the show as a couple. Jesse even moved to California to be closer to Deb so they could work on making things really work in the real world.

Unfortunately, that didn’t happen.

Deb Chubb ups social media presence to maximize fame

Since leaving the villa, Deb Chubb has been maximizing her potential on social media.

She has been sharing plenty of sexy photos alongside Mady McLanahan, whom she met during Love Island Season 4.

Her feed features photos of herself and Jesse Bray, but not nearly what some would have liked to see.

Deb and Jesse may no longer be together, but they will continue to support one another as they decide what they want in life.

Love Island USA is currently on hiatus.