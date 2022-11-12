Love Island USA: Deb Chubb talks relationship with Jesse Bray outside the villa

Deb found romance on Love Island USA Season 4. Pic credit: @debchubb/Instagram

Love Island USA beauty Deb Chubb has gotten real about her relationship with Jesse Bray after they left the villa.

Jesse and Deb met on Love Island USA Season 4, coupling up on day one of the new Peacock version of the show.

However, in true reality TV fashion, it wasn’t smooth sailing at all, with fans and islander Valerie Bragg questioning Jesse’s true intentions with Deb.

Casa Amor saw Deb coupling up with Kyle Fraser, who was gone from the villa soon after, paving the way for a Deb and Jesse reunion.

It’s been nearly three months since Jesse and Deb left the villa, ending the season as one of the final three couples.

Now Deb has opened up about what her relationship with Jesse looks like today outside of the Love Island USA villa.

Deb Chubb talks relationship with Jesse Bray after Love Island USA

This week, Deb spoke to E! News setting the record straight on the status of her relationship with Jesse. Although he did move to Los Angeles to be closer to her, the two did not move in together.

“He moved in with one of his friends. He’s getting adjusted, and we’re all trying to figure out our next career moves. It’s hard to see each other all the time, but we’re doing good,” she gushed to the entertainment outlet.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The blonde beauty referred to Love Island USA and the villa as “relationship bootcamp.” It was important for Deb to stand up for herself and speak her mind on the show, which she felt she accomplished by the end of the season.

Deb even documented Jesse’s move via Instagram, teasing her 263k followers that her man was moving to the same state as her.

Love Island USA Season 4 star Deb Chubb and Mady McLanahan are best pals

Along with finding romance with Jesse on Love Island USA, Deb made many friends during her time in the villa, including her bestie Mady McLanahan. The two are often featured on each other’s social media feeds.

A recent share by Deb had her and Mady supporting their costar Mackenzie Dipman, who made history on Season 4 as the first-ever islander to return to the show. This week, Mady and Deb sported long t-shirts featuring Mackenzie’s brand Out Of His League, and no pants.

The two pals also showed off their glam side for a night out on the town earlier last week.

Deb Chubb couldn’t be happier with her relationship with her Love Island USA guy, Jesse Bray. They are taking things slowly as she also focuses on the friendships she made in the villa.

Love Island USA is currently on hiatus on Peacock.